Turning your PhD thesis into a business – Techedia

Earning a PhD is an extraordinary accomplishment, representing years of dedication and expertise. Yet, many PhD holders, particularly in Africa, are struggling to secure jobs after completing their doctoral programme. In this piece, our analysts explore the fascinating journey of turning your academic expertise into a thriving business. By using the recommendations embedded in your thesis, you can not only create job opportunities for yourself but also contribute to economic growth and innovation in your country.

Identify marketable ideas: There are invaluable recommendations hidden within the pages of your thesis. These may include theoretical concepts that may have practical application, policy suggestions that address real-world issues, or managerial strategies that may optimize processes. Your first step is to identify the most promising ideas that can address specific needs or gaps within your community or industry.

Validation of Concepts: Before venturing into the world of entrepreneurship, it is essential to validate your concepts. To make sure there is real demand for your ideas, connect with potential stakeholders, whether they’re industry experts, potential customers or government agencies. Gathering feedback at this stage can help refine your approach and ensure that your business idea is in line with the market.

Making a Business Plan: To turn your thesis recommendations into a successful business, you must develop a well-structured business plan. This plan should include your business model, target market, revenue streams, and funding needs. Seek guidance from local business development centers or consultants who can provide valuable insight and help you refine your strategy.

Securing Funding: One of the most significant challenges in starting a business is securing the necessary funding. Explore a variety of funding sources, including grants, loans or potential investors. Look for both local and international opportunities and be prepared to effectively present your business idea to potential financiers.

Building a Strong Team: Although your research may focus primarily on individual accomplishments, building a business usually requires a collaborative effort. Surround yourself with individuals who complement your skills and share your vision. Collaborate with fellow PhD holders who bring diverse expertise, as a strong team is critical to success.

Taking advantage of university resources: Many universities offer programs designed to support entrepreneurship. Check out the resources available at your alma mater, such as incubators, mentorship programs, and networking events. These resources can be invaluable in the early stages of your business journey.

Adaptation and Development: The transition from academic recommendations to real-world business practices may require some adaptation. Be flexible and open to developing your concepts based on feedback from your target market. The ability to move forward when necessary is a fundamental entrepreneurial skill.

Establishing a Strong Online Presence: In today’s digital age, it is important for businesses to have a strong online presence. Create a professional website and connect with potential customers through social media. Building a strong brand image can set you apart from competitors and increase your reach.

Promote your expertise: As a PhD holder, you are an expert in your field. Leverage your knowledge and expertise to build your business’s credibility. Publish articles, give talks, and attend relevant conferences to establish yourself as a thought leader in your industry.

Be persistent: The journey from academia to entrepreneurship is not without challenges. It may take time to pick up the pace, but persistence is key. Keep learning, keep adapting and keep moving forward. Remember, this journey is a marathon, not a sprint.

In Africa and beyond, PhD holders have the potential to turn their research into thriving businesses. By identifying marketable recommendations, validating concepts, and following a well-structured plan, you can not only create job opportunities for yourself but also contribute to economic growth and innovation in your area. Your journey from academia to entrepreneurship starts with a single step, and your thesis is the foundation of that journey.

