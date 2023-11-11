Turning Trash into Treasure: The Origin Story of Startup Rockstar and SXSW

The founders of SXSW got the idea for the event from the New Music Seminar, or NMS, a New York-based music festival in the mid-80s.

Hugh Forrest, co-chairman and chief programming officer of SXSW, said NMS always includes several Austin-based bands. After plans to organize NMS South in Austin failed, the four founders created South by Southwest during spring break of 1987. They chose that week in March because it was the slowest week of the year for the music venue.

It started with only 700 people. Today, SXSW has 60,000 badge holders and hundreds of thousands of consumers.

Forrest opened the discussion on “Why and How Startups Rock SXSW” at Austin Startup Week on Thursday afternoon by providing “a very brief look at the SXSW origin story.”

“I love telling the SXSW origin story, especially when talking to startups,” Forrest said. “As with many origin stories, SXSW happened more by chance than design.”

The big takeaway from SXSW, Forrest said, is that entrepreneurs turn trash into treasure. He said there’s a lot to learn from the SXSW origin story.

“Find something that everyone else has overlooked and create profound value,” Forrest said. “Or find an idea that no one has thought of before and create profound value. Or implement a great idea that no one has implemented effectively before.”

The key is to “persist, persist, and then persist even more — and don’t take no for an answer,” Forrest said.

The four founders of SXSW were Roland Swenson, Louis J. Meyers, Louis Black, and Nick Barbero.

“These four SXSW founders paved the way for much March entrepreneurship,” Forrest said.

Among the great entrepreneurs to emerge from SXSW, Forrest included Johnny Cash in 1994,

Foster the People in 2011, Billie Eilish in 2017, Grimes in 2012, and other musicians.

Another takeaway from SXSW, Forrest said, is that entrepreneurs are rockstars and vice versa.

There are a lot of similarities between entrepreneurs and musicians, Forrest said, and that’s why SXSW has survived so long.

“SXSW has always focused on creativity, authenticity, originality and innovative ideas,” Forrest said. These are the traits and characteristics that define successful SXSW bands and startups, he said. Forrest said they wanted to be on the same stage and mingle at SXSW. He also encouraged everyone to rethink and broaden their view of what an entrepreneur is today.

“What can you learn from other creative types that will help you as a startup,” Forrest asked. SXSW’s mission is to help creative people achieve their goals, he said.

The event has attracted big names over the years, such as President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. It has also been the launching pad for companies like Twitter, Tim Ferriss’s 4-Hour Workweek, Meerkat, ICON, and others.

At SXSW, entrepreneurs are even more important than celebrities, Forrest said.

Chris Valentine, Event Manager for the SXSW Pitch Competition, gave a quick presentation on the SXSW Pitch Competition. Applications for the SXSW pitch will be due on Sunday. There’s still time to apply at SXSW.com/Pitch, Valentine said.

Since 2009, SXSW Pitch has featured 647 startups that have raised a total of $23.2 billion in funding. Google, British Telecom, Apple and others have acquired seven percent of those startups.

SXSW Pitch Competition alumni include Clout, ICON, Hipmunk, TubeMogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

Valentine said that more than 700 startups apply for the SXSW pitch competition each year. Among them, 45 finalists have been selected to compete in nine categories, he said.

