Turning frustration into ‘something productive’ Military expert Dara Massicotte discusses Ukraine’s elusive battlefield success and the long war ahead – Meduza

Earlier this fall, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief told The Economist that the war with Russia had reached a “stalemate.” General Valery Zaluzny said military technology has led to a stalemate, which he compares to World War I, arguing that a “deep and beautiful breakthrough” requires next-generation weapons and methods, which many people expect. Kiev had initially expected a 2023 counter-offensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has challenged General Zaluzny’s assessment, although members of his administration acknowledged in an interview with Time magazine that the Western allies were “without the means to win the war, only without the means to survive it”. Have left Kiev. To understand why Ukraine’s 2023 counter-strike happened as it did and what to expect from Russia and the West in the coming months, Meduza spoke with Dara, a senior fellow and former senior analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Russia and Eurasia Program. Talked to Massicotte. Russian Military Capabilities at the US Department of Defense.

“UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] “They are fighting there in terrible combat conditions that few people can fathom,” Dara Massicot said when asked why Kiev’s forces failed to make significant progress in this year’s much-publicized counteroffensive. General Zaluzny is right, Massicotte explained, that “for now” any deep breakthrough is unlikely. He reported that Russian troops had about a year to excavate, build a multi-layered defensive belt, extensively mine the area, and “add density” with mobilized personnel. Russia also leveraged its airpower, jamming equipment, and drones against advancing Ukrainian units.

Given the role of military technology (particularly Russian airpower), many of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters criticize European and US leaders for taking too long to deliver F-16 fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles. Are. Massicotte agreed, “Western weapons perform well in the hands of UAF operators, but require more volume.” However, he stressed that “neither the F-16 nor ATACMS can clear landmines or shoot down drones guiding artillery fire on UAF units.”

Massicotte said she could not assess the hypothetical outcome of an earlier arms shipment to Kiev. Nevertheless, he noted that the Russian Air Force has demonstrated the ability to change tactics as Ukraine’s access to weapons increases. Now, it avoids flying too close to Ukrainian air defenses. “This is because they are likely to adopt similar conservative tactics when faced with airborne F-16s,” he said.

Massicotte also acknowledged that Western audiences may find it difficult to hear the assessment that “the Russians have been able to learn and improve, have been resilient in their own ways against many economic and military setbacks, and have been able to recover from a long war since last fall.” Are preparing for.” She urges anyone disappointed by these revelations to “quickly turn it to something productive” by rethinking “how the West can support the UAF military strategy” and how it can “help build Ukraine’s future strength.” “. “There is a time and opportunity to do this,” Massicotte told Meduza.

Where should Western support take Ukraine’s “future force”? According to Massicotte, “An enduring weakness for Russia is its relatively small number of launch platforms capable of firing precision weapons such as ships, bombers, and ground-based systems such as the Iskander.” He explained that Ukraine is targeting ammunition in trains and depots before they reach the front, but the UAF cannot reach many of these assets except through the Black Sea Fleet. While Ukraine hopes to “degrade the Russian strike capability by destroying the archer, not its arrows”, Moscow wants to immobilize its adversaries in “an attritional battle of defensive positions, artillery fire and long-range missile strikes.” Is,” believing that he can win such a battle over time.

In recent weeks, Russia has shown a “willingness to expend resources at high cost for small territorial gains” in limited attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk (notably the attack on the town of Avdiivka). Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are pressing Russian forces near Zaporizhia in the south. Massicotte told Meduza that both Ukraine and Russia may soon launch long-range attacks, whether or not progress is made on the ground. Meanwhile, over the past two months, Russian troops have fired fewer missiles at Ukraine, leading to concerns in Kiev that Moscow is “hoarding them for a larger barrage this winter that will put pressure on Ukrainian air defenses,” Massicotte said.

The biggest surprise of this decline in Russian aggression has been the Israel-Hamas war, which has diverted the world’s attention from Ukraine and made Kiev concerned about American resolve. Still, Massicotte told Meduza that Washington can manage the two crises because they relate to “different staff and experts at the working level.” “Militarily, there is not much overlap in crises, except for some types of artillery weapons. Unfortunately, those inventories are already under pressure,” she explained.

Massicotte said the tense arms inventory exposed shortcomings in current Western commitments to Ukraine, but he argued that it would be a mistake for Moscow to believe that Russia could overcome NATO’s military-economic capability. “To be clear, NATO’s entire military-economic capacity has not been activated for this war. Russian security officials probably know this,” Massicotte said. At the same time, Russia’s increased production of missiles, artillery systems, and drones (if we assume the reported figures are accurate) makes it clear that “the Russian government is preparing for as long a war as possible without disturbing domestic stability ” ,

Returning to the dangers of disappointment upon hearing such assessments of Russia’s military resolve, Massicotte told Meduza that he felt it was nevertheless too early to conclude that the war was going in favor of the invaders. “There are some issues of political will and production trends in the West that need attention, but they can be addressed,” he said.

Interview by Kira Kiseleva

Adapted and abbreviated to Meduza in English Kevin Rothrock

