The winner of this year’s Turner Prize will be revealed at an awards ceremony in the Winter Gardens in Eastbourne on Tuesday 5 December.

Jessie Darling, Ghislaine Leung, Rory Pilgrim and Barbara Walker are the four artists nominated for this year’s Turner Prize.

His work is displayed in the Towner Eastbourne in East Sussex, UK. The winner of the 2023 prize will be awarded £25,000 (€29,000), while the three runners-up will each receive £10,000 (€12,000), when it is announced tonight.

Established in 1984, the Turner Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of visual arts. It is named after the famous English painter JMW Turner due to his status as one of Britain’s greatest artists today, despite his controversial reputation during his career.

Over the years, the Turner Prize has recognized some of the UK’s brightest stars early in their careers.

In 1991, Chicago’s ‘The Bean’ sculptor Anish Kapoor won the award. Antony Gormley won in 1994, four years before he made ‘The Angel of the North’. Damien Hirst won in 1995, following his first nomination in 1992. Film director Steve McQueen (12 years a Slave, hunger, small ax) won for her paintings in 1999, while Tracey Emin was nominated for her ‘My Bed’ exhibition.

More recently, the award was shared by 2019 nominees Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Tai Shani and Oscar Murillo after they wrote to the judges requesting that they not choose a single winner. Last year’s winner was sculptor Veronica Ryan.

This year’s nominees continue the awards’ tradition of choosing four of the country’s most exciting and unique artists.

Here is our list of nominees.

jessie darling

Born in 1981, Jesse Darling started art school at only 30 years old. His work over the past 10 years has included sculpture, paintings and installations. He uses ‘materialist poetics’ to explore and reimagine everyday technologies that reflect how we live through combining industrial materials with everyday objects.

Darling’s solo exhibitions ‘No Medals, No Ribbons’ at Modern Art Oxford and ‘Enclosures’ at Camden Art Center have been nominated for the award. Taking cues from Towner’s coastal location, he brings together new and recent works in an installation that explores borders, bodies, nationality and exclusion.

Ghislaine Leung

Born in Stockholm, Leung moved to England to pursue art training. His ‘score-based artworks’ often revolve around providing a set of textual instructions to be realized by a gallery, similar to how a musical score is to be interpreted by a conductor and orchestra.

Leung’s eponymous work is his solo exhibition ‘Fountain’ at Simien, Copenhagen. The score of the piece ‘Fountains’ (2022) was simply ‘a fountain installed in the exhibition space to cancel sound’. The Danish Gallery created a fountain that poured water from a hole in the ceiling connected to a man-made lake.

rory pilgrim

This year’s youngest nominee, 35-year-old Rory Pilgrim, has worked across a variety of disciplines including songwriting, music composition, film, music videos, text, drawing and live performance.

Pilgrim has been nominated rafts Live performances of the work at the Serpentine and Barking Town Halls and at Cadogan Hall, London. The commissioned film is a seven-song presentation narrated by eight Barking and Dagenham residents. Reflecting on the symbolism of a raft during the COVID-19 pandemic, the narrators are accompanied by singers and dancers and the final film is presented with Pilgrim paintings and drawings related to the same theme.

barbara walker

Birmingham-based Barbara Walker’s art reflects the political and cultural divides seen due to class and power, gender, race, representation and belonging. His work primarily focuses on painting and drawing in multiple formats.

The ‘Burden of Proof’ at the Sharjah Biennial 15 was Walker’s inquiry into the 2018 Windrush scandal, where it was revealed that the UK was wrongly deporting legal residents coming from the Caribbean. Monochromatic portraits of people affected by the scam are layered over hand-drawn reproductions of documents that prove their right to remain in the UK.

The winner of the Turner Prize 2023 will be announced tonight at the Winter Gardens in Eastbourne.

