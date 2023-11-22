Turn Capital acquires Flash Coffee’s Thailand business – Cryptosaurus

Turn Capital acquires Flash Coffee’s Thailand business

Venture capital firm Turn Capital has acquired the Thailand business of tech-enabled coffee chain Flash Coffee.

According to the statement disclosing this acquisition, Turn Capital typically acquires a controlling stake in its deals, allowing its team to take a more hands-on approach. In the case of Flash Coffee, the company intends to leverage its brand, product and proprietary technology to broaden the chain’s footprint across Thailand. The aim is to set up over 100 new stores within the next two years, taking the total number of locations in the country to 200.

“We are excited to partner with [Flash Coffee’s] The management team will bring the tech-driven Flash Coffee brand to profitability, and will work with the young and energetic Thailand team to grow the company over the next few years. said Shang Kuo, partner at Turn Capital.

Photo of a flash coffee store at AIA Capital Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo courtesy of Flash Coffee.

Bain Capital raises US$7.1 billion for fifth pan-Asia private equity fund

The US-based private investment firm has announced the final close of its fifth pan-Asia private equity fund, Bain Capital Asia Fund V, raising US$7.1 billion. Bain Capital committed US$750 million to the fund, in addition to contributions from both new and existing investors.

Bain Capital Asia Fund V is the largest fund of its kind in the region, marking the largest private equity fund raised in Asia this year, according to Preqin data. The fund’s focus also includes Japan, where Bain Capital has led 26 investments amounting to more than US$6.7 billion, including notable deals such as the US$18 billion purchase of Toshiba’s memory chip business. -Reuters

Kejora Capital and SBI Holdings lead investment in Bizarre

Bizarre, an Indonesian crowdfunding securities platform, has secured funding through SBI-Kejora Orbit Fund led by Kejora Capital and SBI Holdings. Several existing investors including Telkomsel Innovation Partners and AngelCentral also participated in the round. The amount raised in this round was not disclosed.

Bizarre will use the funds to enhance its technology and services, providing more attractive investment opportunities to its users. -dailysocial

CoinGecko announces acquisition of Zash

The Singapore-based cryptocurrency data company has acquired Zash, a non-fungible token (NFT) data infrastructure and intelligence company, for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, CoinGecko acknowledged the potential of NFTs and expressed its intention to integrate with Zash, enabling it to provide both fungible and non-fungible token data in an integrated offering. This strategic move ultimately aims to provide its customers with more reliable, accurate, and comprehensive cryptocurrency data.

“Within 3 years, [Zash has] Having built a remarkable product with the most comprehensive NFT data coverage on the market, … this acquisition is in line with our commitment and dedication to providing exceptional value to the crypto community, starting with offering integrated token and NFT market data Is. It happens,” said TM Lee, co. -Founder and CEO of CoinGecko.

Zespri launches US$2 million annual fund for sustainable innovation

New Zealand kiwifruit brand ZAG has launched a US$2 million innovation fund to make a positive impact on the environment as well as its end customers, partners, growers and communities.

In a statement released by Zespri on Tuesday, the company said ZAG will “support future innovation initiatives and global strategic partnerships that will strengthen Zespri’s ability to deliver on its purpose.”

Recently concluded deals in China:

Tongming Ziyun Technology The Beijing-headquartered cloud-native solutions company has raised an eight-figure RMB amount following the completion of its Series A+ funding round. The company will use the funds for technology R&D, downstream industrial layout planning, market expansion and acquiring new talent. —36 crores

The Beijing-headquartered cloud-native solutions company has raised an eight-figure RMB amount following the completion of its Series A+ funding round. The company will use the funds for technology R&D, downstream industrial layout planning, market expansion and acquiring new talent. —36 crores Amgo-Tech The Zhuhai-based high-precision laser solutions company has completed a Series B funding round, raising more than RMB 50 million (US$7.03 million). It will use the money to mass produce new devices. —36 crores

The Zhuhai-based high-precision laser solutions company has completed a Series B funding round, raising more than RMB 50 million (US$7.03 million). It will use the money to mass produce new devices. —36 crores automq The Hangzhou-based cloud-focused software and infrastructure provider has announced the completion of two funding rounds, including an angel round and an extended angel round of financing. It raised approximately RMB 100 million (US$14 million) from Vision Plus Capital, Yinxinggu Capital and Monad Ventures. The company will use the funds for product R&D and market validation. —36 crores

The Hangzhou-based cloud-focused software and infrastructure provider has announced the completion of two funding rounds, including an angel round and an extended angel round of financing. It raised approximately RMB 100 million (US$14 million) from Vision Plus Capital, Yinxinggu Capital and Monad Ventures. The company will use the funds for product R&D and market validation. —36 crores Skiff Energy Tech The Hangzhou-based energy storage services provider has completed a Series A round of financing, raising an eight-figure RMB amount from TDG. Yuanhe Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor. The funds raised in this round will be used for product R&D, market expansion and to supplement the company’s cash flow. —36 crores

The Hangzhou-based energy storage services provider has completed a Series A round of financing, raising an eight-figure RMB amount from TDG. Yuanhe Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor. The funds raised in this round will be used for product R&D, market expansion and to supplement the company’s cash flow. —36 crores chicheng technology The Hangzhou-based industrial technology platform provider has secured an eight-figure RMB sum in a Series A+ funding round from multiple investors. Funds will be allocated for technology R&D and market expansion. —36 crores

The Hangzhou-based industrial technology platform provider has secured an eight-figure RMB sum in a Series A+ funding round from multiple investors. Funds will be allocated for technology R&D and market expansion. —36 crores Jingfei Bandaoty The Beijing-based semiconductor company completed its angel funding round in September this year, raising an eight-figure RMB amount. The round was led by C Fund, with follow-on investments from Dalian Capital and Zhongke Shengguang Optoelectronics Industry. The funds will be used for research and development, market expansion and team building. —36 crores

The Beijing-based semiconductor company completed its angel funding round in September this year, raising an eight-figure RMB amount. The round was led by C Fund, with follow-on investments from Dalian Capital and Zhongke Shengguang Optoelectronics Industry. The funds will be used for research and development, market expansion and team building. —36 crores Aerospace Powercell, a vehicle-focused battery technology company, has secured approximately RMB 1 billion (US$140.8 million) in a Series A funding round. The funds will be used to scale up the development of rechargeable batteries for commercial vehicles. -DealStreetAsia

Latest Venture Capital Deals in India:

scapia The Bengaluru-based fintech company has secured US$23 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital and 3State Ventures. Existing investors Matrix Partners India and Tanglin Venture Partners also participated in the round. Scapia will use the funds to expand its customer base, form new partnerships and enhance its product suite.

The Bengaluru-based fintech company has secured US$23 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital and 3State Ventures. Existing investors Matrix Partners India and Tanglin Venture Partners also participated in the round. Scapia will use the funds to expand its customer base, form new partnerships and enhance its product suite. early stage investors Seafund Ventures has invested ₹50 million (US$600,000) in five sustainability-focused startups. These include Redwings, Docker Vision, Swap Design, Symmetricals, and eVehicles. -The Economic Times

has invested ₹50 million (US$600,000) in five sustainability-focused startups. These include Redwings, Docker Vision, Swap Design, Symmetricals, and eVehicles. -The Economic Times Kiwi The Bengaluru-based fintech startup has secured USD13 million in a Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Stellaris Venture Partners. The newly acquired funds will be allocated towards product development and expansion of Kiwi’s offering. —VCCircle

The Bengaluru-based fintech startup has secured USD13 million in a Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Stellaris Venture Partners. The newly acquired funds will be allocated towards product development and expansion of Kiwi’s offering. —VCCircle bizongo The Mumbai-based B2B seller management startup has acquired Noida-based FactoryPlus for an undisclosed amount. FactoryPlus specializes in factory digitization applications tailored for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). —inc42

The Mumbai-based B2B seller management startup has acquired Noida-based FactoryPlus for an undisclosed amount. FactoryPlus specializes in factory digitization applications tailored for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). —inc42 LeftAn online astrology startup has raised US$1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Wavemaker Partners with participation from Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng (Summit Media) and Harit Nagpal (Tata Play). The round also saw participation from Bloom Founders Fund, Eluvium, Untitled VC as well as angel investors such as Burak Büyükdemir and Dhruv Bahl. —inc42

Behorse, edamame, seminole and others made yesterday’s headlines:

with time A microstay booking platform secured an undisclosed amount of investment from Singapore-based travel and hospitality-focused venture capital firm Velocity Ventures.

A microstay booking platform secured an undisclosed amount of investment from Singapore-based travel and hospitality-focused venture capital firm Velocity Ventures. edamama The Philippines-based parenting-focused e-commerce platform raised US$35 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Ayala Corporation Technology Innovation Venture (Active) Fund. Existing investors Gentry Fund and Innoven Capital as well as new investor GS Group also participated.

The Philippines-based parenting-focused e-commerce platform raised US$35 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Ayala Corporation Technology Innovation Venture (Active) Fund. Existing investors Gentry Fund and Innoven Capital as well as new investor GS Group also participated. fundamentalA Melbourne-based startup focused on developing a copyright register and IP marketplace has closed a US$3 million pre-seed funding round. Investible led the investment.

