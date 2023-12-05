Turmoil and rate cut hopes have sent gold to record highs – and Bitcoin above $42,000

Gold hit record highs and Bitcoin rose above $42,000 as a combination of global turmoil and expectations of interest rate cuts sent their prices soaring.

Global assets reacted to the attack on a US warship in the Red Sea and speculation about a US interest rate cut.

On a day of wild swings in financial markets, the price of the precious metal rose as high as $2,111.39 an ounce before falling back.

And Bitcoin’s surge crossed the $42,000 mark for the first time since the beginning of 2022.

This afternoon, gold was trading at $2,029.81 and Bitcoin at $42,332.26.

Bitcoin has surged this year and yesterday reached above $42,000 for the first time since the beginning of 2022

The moves reflect a complex range of factors driving asset markets, including the prospects for the US and global economy and the potential outcome of war in the Middle East.

Gold is seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty.

And cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin – although extremely volatile – may look more attractive than other risky bets when interest rates are falling.

Crypto is also getting a boost from speculation that US regulators will soon approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

This could open up cryptocurrencies to millions of common investors and enable them to invest through a stock market listed vehicle.

Underpinning market sentiment is a growing sentiment that US interest rates will be cut soon.

Traders were pricing in a 70 percent chance yesterday that a cut will occur in March.

The US Federal Reserve launched an aggressive series of rate hikes in the spring of last year to get inflation under control. But the Fed stopped raising rates over the summer as speculation grew that it was done now and might soon start cutting rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last Friday have done nothing to reduce speculation.

He made clear he was prepared to raise rates further if needed, but added that they were ‘well in accommodative territory’ and doing their part to slow inflation.

Expectations of interest rate cuts in America have affected the dollar. Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, called this a factor behind gold’s recent rally.

“This makes gold cheaper for investors using non-US dollar assets to buy gold and may attract some marginal buyers to invest,” he said.

Another factor is widespread uncertainty.

Cook said: ‘Elevated global geopolitical risks drive demand for gold and although the likelihood of an Israel-Hamas conflict escalation has diminished, fundamentally geopolitical risks are higher now than six weeks ago.

‘After all, many central banks are increasing their gold holdings.’

The latest surge in gold came as there were reports of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea overnight. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s rally suggests that the crypto market may finally be emerging from last year’s disappointment with the collapse of major platform FTX.

That’s well below its 2021 high of $69,000, but up more than 150 percent so far this year. Victoria Schaller at Interactive Investor said: ‘Crypto winter is well and truly over.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk