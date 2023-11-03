Türkiye's annual inflation remained stable in October

Turkey’s annual figure remained largely unchanged at 61.4% in October, with the monthly inflation rate coming in at a better-than-expected 3.4%. The data reflected a continued decline in price dynamics with significant pressure in services and clothing, although slowdown in food and transport limited monthly inflation growth. In the last inflation report of the year, the Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) raised its year-end and 2024 inflation forecasts by 7pp to 65% and 3pp to 36% respectively, while the uncertainty band around the forecasts widened. On the back of high geopolitical risks and uncertainties regarding administered prices.

Core inflation (CPI-C) came in at 3.7% month-on-month, rising to 69.8% on an annual basis due to deterioration in pricing behavior and inertia in services prices. However, the underlying trend (as measured by 3m-ma, annual percentage change based on seasonally adjusted series) improved not only for the core but also the headline rate in October, as specified in the MPC note to CBT. Is in line with expectations. Given that the CBT has also promised that the policy rate will be set in such a way that the necessary monetary and fiscal conditions will be created to ensure a decline in the underlying trend of inflation, we should not rule out the possibility of a slowdown in the pace of inflation. Needed In the upcoming MPC.

On the other hand, October PPI stood at 1.9% on a monthly basis, which is 39.4% year-on-year. Despite an increase in the TL equivalent of import prices in recent months due to commodity price developments and exchange rate appreciation, the decline in the annual PPI from close to three points at the end of last year reflects an improvement in cost pressures. While the sharp decline in October also reflects favorable base effects, a positive development, the limited decline in domestic demand so far suggests producers will likely continue to pass on their cost increases to consumers.

