Turkish regulatory officials given key positions at Cointr

Istanbul, Türkiye / AccessWire / October 25, 2023 /

cointr

has announced the appointment of five senior officials from local financial regulatory agencies and the National Bank of Turkey to various key positions within the company. This is the first time in history that high-ranking regulatory officials have been involved in a crypto exchange on such a large scale.

Specifically, these executives will play a key role in ensuring compliance, global growth, and the use of blockchain and Web3 technology to improve the Turkish economy as well as foster new economic growth drivers within the country.

What role will officials play?

after initial Announcement By Cointr, the Istanbul Trade Registry Office has issued an official statement confirming the successful completion of the above transition. The newly appointed executives will have their own roles, starting with Sakir Erkan Gül, former Deputy Finance Minister and Chairman of Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, who will now serve as Chairman of the Board at Cointr. Sakir Erkan GUL actively promoted legislative actions related to crypto trading during his tenure at the Ministry of Finance, thereby contributing to the acceleration of the compliance process in the country.

Additionally, Ali Acelioglu will serve as the new CEO of CoinTR. He previously served as Deputy Executive Director of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey. Ali brings nearly 28 years of traditional finance and banking experience as well as a comprehensive understanding of Web3 and the digital economy.

Ergun AKINCI, currently Chief Advisor of the Central Bank of Turkey, and Mehmet Emin Karagac, former Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Turkey (Vakıfler Bank), will both serve as Cointr board members. Finally, Yakup Demir, who previously worked as Senior Banking Chief Specialist, Manager and Deputy Head of Department at BDDK, will now serve as Cointr’s Chief Compliance Officer.

Crypto is growing within Turkey

Turkiye is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising cryptocurrency markets in the world. The increasing number of crypto investors among locals aged 18 to 60, along with the rising inflation rate, reflects the Turkish public’s growing interest and acceptance in crypto. The depreciation of the Turkish Lira has also increased overall interest in cryptocurrencies as an inflation hedge.

With such a high level of intrigue, the Turkish government is looking for opportunities in the cryptocurrency and Web3 domains, and the recent acquisition of Cointr by Turkish regulatory authorities shows that Türkiye is actively involved in the development of this industry.

“With almost ten million crypto users, Turkey has become one of the most active countries in cryptocurrency and Web3,” said Sakir Ercan GUL. He added that CoinTR looks forward to working with global industry partners to promote the development of the cryptocurrency and Web3 sector in Turkey, which will create new economic drivers in the region.

Additionally, Ali Acelioglu stressed the exchange’s commitment to providing secure and stable trading services, which is supported by a team of core product technology and wallet security experts, including David Liu, former vice president of platform development at Huobi Group, Major included. Huobi Global, with individuals responsible for both backend and frontend development, as well as wallet development teams. In fact, 90% of the product technology team comes from the top three exchanges.

About Cointr

Cointr, founded in 2022, is a global cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, dedicated to providing secure and compliant trading services to users around the world. The exchange has a team of experts rich with knowledge of various top crypto exchanges and is committed to promoting the growth of local crypto-oriented and Web3 industries. CoinTR actively collaborates with many industry partners to continuously create new opportunities for regional economic development.

Turkey’s strategic geographic location and economic stability, coupled with growing local cryptocurrency adoption, provides the country with a significant opportunity to become a major player in the global Web3 and crypto markets going forward.

For more information and regular updates, visit here official website simultaneously x , Wire , Instagram , medium And youtube Channel.

contact:

Name of CEO: Yuksel Sevim

E-mail: [email protected]

company: cointr

Place: Istanbul, Türkiye

Source: Coin TR

View the source version on accesswire.com:

Source: www.bing.com