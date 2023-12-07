The pair will focus on addressing issues such as economic cooperation and migration, a “win-win” approach and better relations with the EU.

Turkish President Erdogan is visiting Athens today in an important diplomatic mission aimed at resetting historically strained relations between the neighboring states.

Erdogan, along with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, are set to chair a joint cabinet discussion and hold trade talks.

Also on the agenda is the signing of a new cooperation agreement aimed at resolving long-standing disputes that have often led to diplomatic and military tensions in the past.

As NATO allies, Greece and Turkey are trying to rebuild trust and cooperate more constructively in the eastern Mediterranean.

Why is this tour happening now?

Both the recently re-elected Erdogan and Mitsotakis are paying significant attention to economic concerns.

Greece, which is experiencing a growth spurt after a decade of financial turmoil, and Turkey, which is struggling with hyperinflation and declining international investment, are searching for common economic ground that can benefit both countries.

“Of course, we have differences, and there are some deep issues that cannot be resolved immediately,” Erdogan said before his departure.

“But there are chapters that can be resolved immediately and the basis of cooperation can be expanded. We will move towards Athens with a win-win approach.”

This effort to improve relations with Greece also plays an important role in Turkey’s broader strategy of improving relations with the EU and other Western allies.

Plan to sign new migration agreement

The path to reconciliation with the EU depends on Turkey’s assistance in tackling illegal migration to Europe.

Ten members of Mitsotakis’s Cabinet are scheduled to participate in bilateral meetings, with the primary focus being on signing declarations and cooperation agreements with their Turkish counterparts.

The most important is the migration agreement, establishing communication channels between the coast guard agencies of the two countries.

These agencies operate in the waters between the Turkish mainland and the surrounding Greek islands, which serve as the preferred route for illegal migration to the EU.

The issue of migration remains a political priority in Europe, especially as the region approaches EU-wide elections without major asylum reforms.

Greece and Türkiye: historical conflict

The long-running tensions between Greece and Turkey include disputes over maritime zones and mineral rights.

Turkey argues that Greece is unfairly claiming a disproportionate share of these resources by using Greek islands surrounding its coastline.

In response, Greece accused Turkey of violating international law, creating a complex and long-term conflict that has brought the countries close to war on several occasions.

On Erdogan’s previous visit to Athens in 2017, live television captured an awkward encounter where the two sides traded issues ranging from the treatment of ethnic minorities and religious freedom to the need to update international treaties and resolve the division of Cyprus. Complaints were aired on the issues.

The growing list of complaints includes Greece’s accusations that Turkey is “weaponizing” migration, while Turkey suggests that the sovereignty of the eastern Greek islands could be disputed if their militarization continues.

day trip to athens

Despite Erdogan’s recent criticism of the Israeli government over the Gaza conflict, his short visit to Athens is expected to be accompanied by a hectic schedule.

Greek authorities have already acknowledged signs of improved cooperation, with Greece’s Migration Minister Dimitris Karidis noting a 60% drop in illegal migrant arrivals to Greece’s islands over the past two months, largely due to the Turkish coast guard. There is increased coordination with.

Caridis expressed hope that such visits would become regular exchanges between the leaders.

The visit highlights diplomatic efforts to bridge distances, reduce tensions and boost cooperation in the region.

