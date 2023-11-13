Turkish Airlines ordering more Airbus A350s, A321neos

Earlier this year, Turkish Airlines revealed it was close to an aircraft order for up to 600 jets, which could be one of the largest aircraft orders in history. Even though Turkish Airlines is already very large, the airline has big growth plans, and is looking to double in size over the next decade (by 2033).

So far we have only been able to guess which aircraft Turkish Airlines will order to expand its fleet, as the airline currently has more than a dozen aircraft variants. However, now we are getting some more concrete details…

Turkish Airlines is preparing to place a big Airbus jet order

Turkish Airlines confirmed on its investor relations webpage that the company is preparing to buy 355 aircraft from Airbus, including 240 firm orders and 115 options. The intention is that these aircraft will be delivered between 2026 and 2033, and the airline says a public announcement will be made after official approval from the company’s board.

Although the exact details of this order remain to be seen, Turkish state media were reporting a few days ago that Turkish Airlines’ Airbus jet order will include 250 A321neos, 85 A350-900s, 15 A350-1000s, and five A350F (freighters) . , Now, as you can tell, this involves both planned orders and options, so we’ll have to wait and see what the outcome is.

Turkish Airlines’ current fleet consists of all types of aircraft. Narrowbodies include A319s, A320s, A320neos, A321s, A321neos, 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, 737-900s, and 737 MAX 9s. Wide body aircraft include A330-200s, A330-300s, A350-900s, 777-300ERs and 787-9s.

Turkish Airlines is expected to order many more Airbus A350s

My opinion on Turkish Airlines fleet renewal

Turkish Airlines currently has a serious problem with fleet sustainability. Not only do airlines have a variety of aircraft, but there is also inconsistency of passenger experience within each fleet type. With that in mind, I’m really happy to see this potential order from Turkish Airlines.

It is a wise decision for Turkish Airlines to fully consider the A321neo for its narrow body jet. The airline has already ordered 92 of these, so the fleet could eventually consist of around 350 of these aircraft. The economics of the A321neo are very good, and given the size of Turkish Airlines’ network as well as the company’s goal of doubling passenger numbers, it makes sense to focus on larger variants of the narrow-body jet. Turkish A321neos are very comfortable aircraft to fly, and I imagine any future delivery jets will have a similar interior.

When it comes to the A350, the airline has already ordered 36 of these, so if the rumored numbers are mostly for firm orders, Turkish Airlines could have the largest A350 fleet in the world. The only thing that potentially surprises me is that Turkish Airlines plans to take only 15 of the larger A350-1000 variants.

I suspect we’ll also see Boeing orders from Turkish Airlines soon. I think it is certain that the airline will take more 787 aircraft, although I expect we will also see some 777X ordered, as they will be the largest aircraft in Turkish Airlines’ fleet. Perhaps the airline did not go all the way to the A350-1000 as it relies on the 777X.

Turkish Airlines Airbus A321neo Business Class

ground level

Turkish Airlines has confirmed it is close to an Airbus order for 355 jets, including 240 firm orders and 115 options. It is believed that about two-thirds of those orders will be for the A321neo, while about one-third of the orders will be for the A350, with the majority of orders being for the -900 variant rather than the -1000 variant.

What do you think of Turkish Airlines’ planned Airbus order?

Source: onemileatatime.com