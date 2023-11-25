Turkey’s central bank has imposed a sixth consecutive interest rate hike, in a surprise move to combat the country’s staggering 61.36% inflation, which has reached 40%.

Turkey’s central bank has taken bold steps to tackle the country’s economic challenges, raising interest rates for the sixth consecutive time in an effort to tackle the double-digit inflation plaguing the country.

The move comes as families grapple with the rising cost of basic commodities and struggle to meet their needs.

In a surprise move, the central bank increased its policy rate by a whopping 5 percentage points, taking it to a whopping 40%.

The decision marks a departure from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s previous unconventional approach of cutting interest rates to tackle inflation, a policy that led to economic turmoil including a currency crisis and rising costs of living.

The inflation rate in Turkey reached a staggering 61.36% last month, raising global concerns. Many attribute this economic turmoil to Erdogan’s unconventional methods and resistance to the widely accepted practice of raising interest rates to combat inflation.

Change in Erdoğan’s strategy?

The latest shift in policy is in line with changes to Erdogan’s economic team following his re-election in May.

The newly appointed team, led by former Merrill Lynch banker Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and central bank governor Hafez Gay Erkan, has moved quickly. reverse previous strategy To keep interest rates low.

Erkan, a former US-based bank executive, took over the role of central bank governor in June and significantly raised the key interest rate from 8.5% to the current 40%. This significant tightening of monetary policy reflects a commitment to setting a deflation course and stabilizing the economy.

Despite the stringent measures, the central bank assured that the era of rapid interest rate hikes will soon end.

“The current level of monetary tightening is very close to the level needed to establish a deflation course,” the bank said. It estimates that the pace of monetary tightening will slow down and the tightening cycle will be completed in the short term.

Given Erdoğan’s historical resistance to conservative economic practices, this strategic shift in approach has been viewed with some degree of skepticism.

Nevertheless, the central bank remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain high interest rates as long as necessary to ensure continued price stability.

Turkey, once renowned for its dramatic economic growth under Erdoğan, has faced challenges in recent years.

The currency crisis in 2021, resulting from the central bank’s previous policy of cutting interest rates despite high inflation, prompted the government to introduce measures to protect lira deposits from currency depreciation.

