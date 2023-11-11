Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Turkey raised $2.5 billion in its first deals on the dollar bond market since April as a shift in the country’s macroeconomic policy lured back investors who had shunned Turkish assets in recent years.

The country received bids worth more than $7 billion on Tuesday for new five-year dollar-denominated sukuk, a type of debt instrument consistent with Islamic religious law, according to a term sheet seen by the Financial Times.

The high demand for deals is the latest sign that investor sentiment is slowing after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shook up his economic team following his re-election in May and set out to end years of unorthodox economic policies. -Improving slowly.

“The government is retreating. , ,[investors’]Trust its story,” said Stephen Weiler, JPMorgan’s head of debt capital markets for Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who worked on the deal.

He said Turkey was able to secure better terms than several months ago because concerns about Turkey’s economic trajectory have subsided somewhat after the elections.

Weiler said Turkey was also taking advantage of the recent decline in U.S. bond yields due to concerns over the state of the U.S. economy to provide lower borrowing costs than several weeks ago.

According to the term sheet, the five-year sukuk was sold with a yield of 8.5 percent. Turkey’s Finance Ministry declined to comment on the loan issuance.

The $2.5 billion sukuk issuance will mean Turkey has met its target of raising $10 billion in international capital markets this year. The previous $7.5 billion was raised in conventional and green dollar bonds, but a person familiar with the deal said the sukuk helped attract Western investors and those in the Gulf for whom Islamic finance is attractive. Turkey plans to raise an additional $10 billion in international debt markets next year.

The deal comes at a time when Turkish asset prices are improving in financial markets. A traditional dollar-denominated bond maturing in October 2028 was trading with a yield of 8.1 percent on Tuesday, compared with a peak above 10 percent in May.

Investors are also demanding much lower premiums for holding Turkish debt. The yield differential on Turkish five-year dollar bonds and U.S. Treasuries has narrowed to 3.6 percentage points from a high of nearly 7 percentage points in May, according to LSEG data.

Turkey’s new economic management team, led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and central bank chief Hafez Ge Erkan, has begun to unwind many of the unorthodox economic policies adopted by Erdoğan ahead of the election.

For example, the central bank has raised interest rates from 8.5 percent to 35 percent, abandoning a years-old policy of keeping borrowing costs low despite hyperinflation. The government also sharply increased taxes to reduce uncontrolled consumer demand, which was fueling too many imports.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings both raised their outlook on Turkey’s credit rating to “stable” in September as a result of the new economic policy, although it remains within the junk zone.

Many investors are also worried about how long Turkey will stick to its new economic program.

“Turkey is a trade, not an investment,” said Charlie Robertson, chief macro strategist at emerging markets-focused fund manager FIM Partners. “The markets like Simsek, they don’t trust Erdoğan, and right now the former outweighs the latter for Erdoğan.”

The person familiar with the deal, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said investors are concerned about “geopolitical risks,” especially given Erdoğan’s harsh condemnation of Israel and its allies in recent weeks.

According to the term sheet, Emirates NBD, HSBC, JP Morgan, KFH Capital and QNB Capital are joint lead managers on the sukuk deal.

