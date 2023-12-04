Turkey: Inflation reaches 62% despite interest rate hike

Turkey saw inflation surge 62% year-on-year in November, according to official data published on Monday.

The rate at which prices are rising from October to November decreased slightly from 3.43% to 3.28%, but the figures remain high compared to the same period last year.

The 61.98% year-on-year increase in November follows an equally high 61.36% year-on-year increase in October, a trend driven by the depreciation of the Turkish lira.

While these official figures are worryingly high, independent economists at the Inflation Research Group (Enag) say the actual fiscal picture may be worse.

They estimate that consumer prices will rise 129.27% ​​year-on-year in November.

increase in interest rates

Since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan returned to power in May, he has appointed a new team at the central bank, led by former Wall Street banker Hafez Ge Erkan.

Under Erkan’s leadership, the bank recently raised its key interest rate from 8.5% to 40% in an effort to tackle inflation.

“The pace of monetary tightening will slow down and the tightening cycle will be completed in a shorter period of time,” the central bank said.

The failure to block the move represents a U-turn for Erdoğan, as he previously promised to block such a policy during his re-election campaign.

According to analysts, a final interest rate hike of 2.5% may be announced at the central bank’s next meeting on December 21.

This figure is expected to remain stable through 2024.

Recovery will take time

According to official data, higher interest rates have started to slow consumption, which serves one of the central bank’s key objectives.

Turkey’s GDP grew only 0.3% between July and September, after growing by 3.3% from April to June.

“The central bank will welcome these data as evidence that demand is slowing and inflation pressures are easing,” said Liam Peach, analyst at Capital Economics.

“However, monetary policy will need to remain tight for a longer period of time to bring inflation down to very low levels and we expect the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged throughout 2024,” Peach said.

In November, credit rating agency S&P revised Turkey’s long-term rating to positive from stable.

The ratings agency said “inflation appears to have peaked”, but it also warned that monetary policy “will take at least two years to get inflation under control”.

Some analysts blamed President Erdoğan for stoking inflation by forcing the theoretically independent central bank to lower the key rate well below price rises.

Despite enjoying economic growth during the first few years of Erdoğan’s leadership, Turkey has been experiencing uninterrupted double-digit inflation since late 2019.

