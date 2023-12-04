Turbulence from BOJ policy bets shakes Japan credit market

(Bloomberg) — Years of ultra-low rates have created a deep hole for borrowers in yen bond markets, as costs have remained relatively low and stable. Now, there is speculation that the Bank of Japan will eventually tighten policy, leaving the market exposed.

Investor demand for corporate bonds is weakening as companies race to take advantage of low rates to raise money while they still can. Some deals have been canceled amid market volatility, including a tranche of sales by a sushi restaurant chain on Monday, and borrowers are exploring new pricing structures to attract funds.

“There is a sense of caution in the credit market that negative interest rates will be removed at some point,” said Kentaro Harada, chief credit analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. “Investors are increasingly selective, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to match the premium they demand and what issuers are willing to offer.”

All this points to an uncertain picture in 2024 for the Japanese market, which has so far stood out globally by providing cheap financing opportunities when borrowing costs in other currencies have risen. The challenge also includes the risk that as the BOJ begins to scale back its ultra-easy policy, other major central banks could begin cutting interest rates.

big spread

Buyers are seeking wider spreads on yen-denominated bonds from Japanese and foreign issuers. Premiums are about 61 basis points higher on average each year since the financial crisis in 2009, according to Bloomberg Index. Spreads have experienced some relatively wide fluctuations in 2023, however, falling to around 68 basis points in March after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse AG sent global financial markets into turmoil.

Volatility makes it more difficult for issuers to find pricing levels that meet investor demand, causing them to explore other structures, such as unrated bonds and rare floating-rate notes.

sales went down

Sales of yen-denominated corporate bonds from Japanese and foreign borrowers declined for two consecutive months through November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This comes even as issuance has surged 30% year-on-year to a record ¥17.7 trillion ($121 billion) so far in 2023, with borrowers scrambling to get into the market before costs rise.

This does not bode well for this month, with only 220 billion yen worth of deals in the pipeline from Japanese and foreign issuers. Added to the 298 billion yen of bonds priced at the beginning of the month, that would still make up a relatively small amount compared with some 2.3 trillion yen of yen-denominated bonds sold in December 2022.

rising rates

Fluctuations in sovereign yields have led to an increase in the price of corporate notes on spreads on government bonds, a change from the practice of setting only one coupon, which was adopted after the BOJ introduced its negative rate policy in early 2016. was widely adopted. This means borrowers are now exposed to greater volatility in the rates market, and may make it more difficult for them to find the right pricing level, especially at a time when Japanese bond yields are rising very much.

“The consensus is that rates will rise, so coupon pricing no longer fits the current market conditions,” said Masahiro Koide, joint head of the product business division at Mizuho Securities Co. Their data as of December 1 shows that about 95% of 10-year notes sold to institutional investors by Japanese companies, excluding highway operators, from August were priced at a spread, compared with 26% between April and July. . The shift accelerated after the BOJ effectively lowered its range on 10-year yields in late July.

drawn deals

An unusually large number of deals have been canceled this year due to volatility in the Japanese credit market. Bonds from energy supplier Iwatani Corp and social network provider Gree Inc are among at least 18 offerings that were either delayed or canceled this year. The Food & Life Co. on Monday canceled a planned 10-year tranche of yen bond sales due to the market environment, and moved forward with only a five-year tranche. The long marketing period for loan sales exacerbates these issues.

