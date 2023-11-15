Turbo-charge your returns with these 3 favorite closed-end funds

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept. getty

The Fed “pause” is on – and that means we’re very close to the first rate Cutting Since the race has come to naught due to COVID.

It will soon be “game on” for all types of fixed income. And that includes a class of stocks that have been kicked deep into value territory – giving us a potential one-two punch of high income (6.9% to 9.2% yield) and a violent bounce from the bottom.

More about these sweet payouts in just a second.

A High-Yield Way to Ride Powell’s Coattails

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his minions at the central bank recently called for keeping the benchmark fed funds rate level — an apparent acknowledgment that the economy is indeed slowing down.

The next phase of this dance is recession. At that point, you should expect the Fed to reverse course and reverse interest rates.

When this happens, the foregone fixed income will finally have its day.

I like many areas of fixed income right now, but one opportunity that may be the best fit currently is preferred stocks, which have become attractively priced due to the nearly two-year bear market. Their earning potential is extremely great:

I like preferred stocks because they combine many of the factors of both stocks and bonds to create a powerful combo equity. For example, like common stock, preferred stocks trade on an exchange and represent equity in the issuing company.

But like bonds, favorites usually don’t trade violently up and down—instead, they trade around a par. They also usually do not provide voting rights. And while preferred stocks pay dividends, the amount of income they pay remains fixed.

They also offer some unique features, including:

“preference”: Preferred dividends have “preference” over common stock (hence the name). A company has to pay preferred dividends before it can pay common-stock dividends. If he wants to cut the preferred dividend, he must first cut the common-stock dividend. In practice, this isn’t much – but it’s a welcome piece of extra protection against having your dividend cut or suspended.

Although I occasionally invest in individual preferred stocks, most investors are better off buying a diversified stock of them through funds. Like bonds, it is extremely difficult for individual investors to evaluate and analyze preferreds due to less data and even less news and analysis.

If you really want to turbo-charge your preferred returns, consider closed-end funds (CEFs). While you can buy preferred mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), preferred CEFs benefit from agile active management, the ability to use debt leverage (which can impact returns). And yields), and the possibility of purchasing funds at a discount to their net asset value (NAV).

Case in point: I’m going to introduce you to three favorite-stock CEFs that are yielding a fat yield of 8.4%. on average currently.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Period Fund (JPI)

i want to start with Nuveen Preferred and Income Period Fund (JPI)Which is a pretty straightforward preferred-stock game, but with a few twists.

JPI’s portfolio typically requires at least 80% of assets to be invested in preferred shares and other income-producing securities – while this is a wide net, management is usually limited to preferred and convertible securities.

Like most choice funds, JPI is beholden to the financial sector. Indeed, its top five industries – which collectively make up 80% of assets – all belong to this sector: diversified and regional banks, insurance, capital markets and financial services.

Credit quality is not remarkable, but I will point out that this ETF is better than the benchmark iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF).



PFF

,, Approximately 70% of JPI’s preferreds are investment-grade; This is less than 55% for PFF.

The fluctuations in JPI come from its nature as a closed-end fund.

It has management, which can be flexible – which is compared to almost all the popular ETFs, which are tied to a restrictive index. It uses leverage – a ton of it, in fact. The current leverage of 37% is very high; CEFs rarely eclipse 40%. And it trades at a 6% discount to NAV, which, while not spectacular, is double its five-year average discount (3%).

You are also getting a fund that has outperformed PFF over the long term.

Despite all this, JPI isn’t exactly a home run.

For one, you can just look at the chart and tell that JPI isn’t as cool as your traditional favorite fund – all that leverage makes it jumpy, which means while you may get better long-term performance, So you’re getting a lot of short-term volatility. (And for many investors, low volatility is one of the favorite features.)

Anyway, you won’t be able to hold on to JPI for very long. It is a term fund whose time will expire next summer – on or before August 31, 2024, the fund will liquidate and distribute its net assets to shareholders.

Finally, let’s look at the distribution of the JPI:

It is not unusual for preferred-stock fund dividends to change over time, and preferred-stock CEF distributions in general have shrunk over the years. But JPI’s earnings “squeeze” is worth watching. So, let’s look at two other funds that don’t have quite as high a payout.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP) A bit strange. It certainly has preferences, but it is a “limited period” fund. Most preferred stocks are perpetual in nature, meaning they don’t actually have a term. But the LDP selects from among preferred shares that have an expiration date (and thus duration), and it purchases preferred shares that have a shorter duration. Morningstar Modified Average Period

Morning

Preferred stock fund category is more than 8 years; LDP is more than 3 hairs.

So, LDP has a slightly better credit profile than iShares’s preferred ETF and is averse to short-term issues, which in theory should reduce its income-generating potential – but thanks to its heavy use of leverage, This Nuveen CEF could offer a 9% yield.

It also trades at a huge discount of 10% which is 3x its historical rate, and it has also historically outperformed the benchmark.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA)

The biggest yielder of the trio belongs to another CS fund: Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA),

It is also the smallest of the three in existence in October 2020. But in its short publicly traded life, it’s also the worst performer:

But why?

Despite what you might assume from the “tax-convenient” in the PTA’s name, there is nothing special about the fund’s goals. The CEF “strives to achieve favorable after-tax returns for its shareholders by seeking to minimize U.S. federal income tax consequences on the income generated by the fund.” And it accomplishes this in two ways:

Invest in preferred stocks that pay qualified dividends. Quite easy. Many preferreds already pay qualified dividends. Wait longer and get favorable treatment. PTA is conscious of locking in favorable long-term capital gains rates. Of course, many preferred funds do not day-trade their holdings at all.

The resulting portfolio is also quite cut-and-dry. PTA has around 240 priorities mainly from the financial sector. However, there is considerable international exposure – about 40% of the assets are preferred from Canada, France, the UK and other locations outside the US, which is about 10-15 points more ex-US exposure than your typical preferred fund. ,

However, credit quality is a bit low; Less than half of the properties are investment-grade. And leverage is high at around 40%.

The result has been a volatile and frustrating first three years for the PTA’s managers, who have little to show for their “tax-convenient” focus. So despite the high yield and a nice discount of 7% to NAV, there is not much to get excited about here.

Disclosure: None