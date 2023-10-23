Oct. 22—OLIPHANT — A Tunkhannock area trucking company is suing a global can manufacturer in Lackawanna County for more than $1 million in damages, claiming the manufacturer reneged on promises to increase haulage.

Eastern Freight Systems, 27 Aldowin Road, Lemmon TWP., Wyoming County, is suing Canpack US LLC of Cracow, Poland, which has a large factory at 1400 E. Lackawanna Ave. in Oliphant.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 2 in Lackawanna County Court, claims Canpack induced Eastern to buy more tractors and trailers to increase the transportation volume the can manufacturer would need.

According to the lawsuit, Eastern spent more than $1 million in capital to acquire several tractors and trailers, including entering into agreements to acquire several electric tractors as well as accommodate anticipated growth in haulage promised by Canpack. Preparation is also included.

But Canpack instead “directed all of its trucking needs to a different carrier, without notice and without any lawful or binding need,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also names Canpac’s parent company, Giorgi Global Holdings Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware, as a defendant.

Attempts to reach Canpac/Gyorgi were unsuccessful.

Canpack’s massive aluminum can production factory in Oliphant is on the site of a former long-term manufacturing facility that housed a number of names over the years, including Technicolor, WEA Manufacturing and Synram, and which closed in 2018.

Construction of CANPACK at that site began in 2020 and operations there began in 2021.

Last year, on October 6, 2022, then-Gov. Tom Wolf and local officials visited the site to celebrate Canpac’s investment and the more than 500 jobs it will deliver locally. Wolf described the state-of-the-art plant as “the envy of the world” and said it represents the largest manufacturing project in the Scranton area since Procter & Gamble opened its doors in Wyoming County in 1966. Giorgi said the total investment in the Oliphant facility was more than $500 million and it had more than 540 employees. Wolf also noted that his administration supported the project with a $6 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

Allegations in the lawsuit include:

-CANPACK started using Eastern for logistics and transportation services in August 2021. At various times in 2022, Canpac advised Eastern that if it increased its haulage capacity with more vehicles, Canpac would need and use all the additional capacity.

-CANPACK repeated such statements several times to induce Eastern to meet CANPACK’s transportation needs, and the promises were an implied contract.

-Canpac’s reneging constituted a breach of contract and caused serious financial loss to Eastern which is continuing and is expected to continue for some time.

The lawsuit, drafted by attorney Stephen Bressett of Honesdale’s Bressett & Santora law firm, cites two counts – implied contract and breach of contract. The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages, interest and costs.

