Tui: Tour company may remove its listing from the London Stock Exchange. cnn business

German tour operator Tui is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange.

Tui, one of the world’s largest tour operators, is considering whether to leave The London Stock Exchange would be another blow to the city’s reputation as a global financial centre.

The German company, which is dual-listed in London and Frankfurt, said in a statement on Wednesday that some shareholders had contacted it to discuss “whether the current listing structure is optimal” and whether “the London Stock Exchange Delisting would be “in the best interest of the shareholders.”

It states that its stock constitutes a significant portion of the business Moved to Germany from the United Kingdom in the past four years. Potential benefits of a single listing in Frankfurt include “centralization of liquidity, a clearer investment profile … as well as a reduction in costs,” Tui said, stressing that “no decisions have been made.”

The board is considering whether to vote on delisting at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in February.

The announcement will rekindle fears for the future of Britain’s main stock exchange, which over the past 18 months has seen a number of companies move their primary listings to New York or choose Wall Street to go public – particularly the SoftBank-backed ones. Chip maker ARM Holdings (ARM), the crown jewel of the UK tech sector.

“Tui delisting would be a major blow to the London Stock Exchange, which has been struggling with an exodus of companies as well as the weak performance of London-listed shares,” said Victoria Schaller, head of investments at online investment platform Interactive Investor. Said in a note.

Headquartered in Hanover, Tui has more than 400 hotels, 16 cruise ships, five airlines and 1,200 travel agencies. According to its website, the group has 21 million customers and employs more than 60,000 people.

Tui, which has a market value of €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion), reported revenue of €20.7 billion ($22.3 billion) for the year to Wednesday September 30 – 25% ahead of the previous year and a new record.

Underlying operating income more than doubled to €977 million ($1 billion).

The company also estimates strong growth in its market share, sales and profits in the current financial year Year. “Current winter bookings and the first indications for next summer lead us to expect further improvement in 2024,” said CEO Sebastian Abel.

Tui’s shares rose about 10% in London on Wednesday, but are still down about 28% this year, “reflecting investor concern about its huge debt pile” and its efforts to repay them. It has been decided to issue shares at a discount at the beginning of the year. Loan according to the scholar.

“Its year-end net debt stood at €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion), although this was a significant €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) decrease from the previous year,” he said.

