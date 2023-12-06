Tui considering abandoning UK stock market listing for Germany

Tui is one of the world’s largest tourism businesses, comprising more than 400 hotels, 16 cruise ships, 1,200 travel agencies and five airlines – Lindsay Wasson/Reuters

Travel giant Tui is considering plans to scrap its listing on the London Stock Exchange, dealing a fresh blow to the city as ministers struggle to revive its reputation as a financial centre.

Europe’s biggest travel operator said it was considering the move after shareholders raised questions about whether its dual listing structure on the London and Frankfurt stock exchanges was “optimal and advantageous”.

The growing scrutiny from investors has led Tui to propose a vote at its annual general meeting in February to determine whether the business should switch to a sole listing in Germany.

Tui has been listed on both stock exchanges since 2014 when UK-based Tui Travel, known for its Thomson and First Choice travel agencies, merged with its largest shareholder, German-based Tui AG.

This alliance created one of the world’s largest tourism businesses, consisting of more than 400 hotels, 16 cruise ships, 1,200 travel agencies and five airlines.

The company’s potential departure from the Square Mile would raise new concerns over its ability to retain and attract companies, especially after a series of high-profile exits.

These include building materials company CRH and plumbing equipment supplier Ferguson, which have moved their listings to New York.

Ministers are trying to cut red tape to make London a more attractive destination on the list.

However, Tui bosses said they had seen a significant shift in ownership of shares from the UK to Germany over the past four years.

Tui’s chief financial officer, Mathias Kipp, said about 75 percent of Tui’s shares “are now held in Germany or on the German register”, adding: “During our road show there were comments where people asked me, your Why do PASS still have this listing structure? Why not pool liquidity into one exchange? That would be better for us as investors and we would also encourage you to think about whether there is a better index.”

Tui dropped out of the FTSE 100 in early 2020 after its shares fell due to the pandemic. It is still trading about 80 percent lower than at the end of 2019, despite a rebound in travel demand.

On Wednesday, the company said it swung into profit in its latest financial year to the end of September after reporting record revenue.

The group reported pre-tax earnings of €551.2m (£471.9m) for the year to September 30, compared with a loss of €145.9m in 2022.

It is expecting underlying earnings to grow by at least 25 per cent in the new financial year, with sales also set to grow by 10 per cent.

Mr Keep said there were benefits to being based entirely in Europe as it made operations easier after Brexit.

However, chief executive Sebastian Abel insisted that any departure from London was not a political decision: “It’s just that it might make the structure easier.”

He said British tourists were still “the most important market for us”.

The Tui brand has been a cornerstone of many British high streets for years, particularly through Thomson travel agents – with a history dating back 50 years, this brand was phased out in 2015 as part of an effort to unify the brands under the Tui umbrella. Was done.

Its complex dual listing structure comes from Tui, formed in 2014 by the merger of the German Tui AG business and the London-listed Tui Travel business.

At the time, Tui AG held a majority stake in Tui Travel, having helped create the business through the merger of its travel arm and Britain’s First Choice.

Tui’s management is expected to consider possible listing changes over the next few weeks before making a final decision in February.

If approved, the listing change could allow Tui to be upgraded to a prime standard listing on Frankfurt’s MDAX index.

Ivor Jones, an analyst at Peel Hunt, said the switch could be beneficial: “If it became a member of the MXX index it would potentially be more relevant to more investors.”

However, he said it came at a time when there were growing concerns about the health of the UK stock market, where the number of listed companies was falling.

In a research note on Wednesday, Peel Hunt highlighted a number of issues holding the city back.

Charles Hall, the broker’s head of research, said Britain does not have enough investment reserves to help listed companies grow.

He said this is because UK pension and insurance funds are increasingly withdrawing from British stocks.

According to the Office for National Statistics, in 1992, UK pension funds held 32.4 percent of British shares. In 2022, this ratio reached a record low of only 1.6 percent.

Mr Hall said: “The withdrawal of investment over the past few years means there is a lack of money to support IPOs (there has only been one IPO so far this year) and to support growth companies that are already listed. There is shortage of funds.”

The result is lower company valuations, which means British companies are increasingly likely to be bought, he said: “This has made the UK a happy hunting ground for both corporate and financial buyers.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com