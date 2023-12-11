Tucker Carlson is planning his own streaming service, Tucker Carlson Network, TCN for short.

The service is expected to officially launch on Monday after the former Fox News host teased the service over the weekend.

Carlson is expected to discuss TCN on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show on Monday.

According to Carlson’s website, the service will cost $9 per month, but it is launching with a $6-per-month promo price.

Carlson’s website says TCN will feature “unlimited access to Tucker Carlson’s 5 brand new shows, speeches, movies and more”, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, documentaries and the ability to ask Carlson questions in weekly Will also happen. Question and Answer.

In a video explaining the service on his website, Carlson listed geopolitical issues like the presidential race, global migration and foreign wars before making his point.

“How will you react to all this? The first step is to know what is really going on. It’s not easy,” Carlson said. “Who is the ally? Who is the enemy? You can’t always tell what is true and what is false. Sometimes it’s hard to know. This is a big fraud. Big media companies will not help. Their job is to manipulate you. Government? Please! When was the last time you believed a word he said.”

Carlson’s website lists several shows, including tucker carlson interview, tucker carlson encounter, tucker carlson uncensored And tc shorts, Interviewees include people like former President Trump, Kid Rock, UFC CEO Dana White, and the incoming President of Argentina.

Carlson was ousted from Fox News in a shock move in April. He later started an interview series on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), but TCN appears to be a significant extension of that.

TCN’s FAQ states, “We will continue to post clips on X and other social platforms, but TuckerCarlson.com is the home of his entire library of independent work.”

