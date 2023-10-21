Tucker Carlson is a media startup founder – again techcrunch

When Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News in April, no one thought that the host, known for his show that often promotes racist ideals and conspiracy theories, wouldn’t stay on the air for long. . He wasn’t using Now Carlson plans to expand that content with his new media startup, Last Country.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Last Country will release longer videos behind a subscription paywall. The company raised $15 million through a secured note from 1789 Capital, Omed Malik’s venture fund, which he says is focused on investing in companies that support those who live in an emerging parallel economy. Those who are supportive of free speech and against “woke” ideals.

This is not Carlson’s first endeavor as a media founder. He co-founded the Daily Caller, a right-wing news organization, in 2010 before selling his stake and parting ways in 2020.

But The Daily Caller got its start during the heyday of venture-backed digital media in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Many high-flying brands of that time have not repaid investors, and the current scenario looks bleak at best. Vice raised several rounds of venture funding during the 2010s, totaling $1.6 billion, and a valuation of $5.7 billion in 2017. That didn’t last long: The alternative media startup struggled for years before declaring bankruptcy this year. BuzzFeed didn’t fare much better. At one time it was valued by investors at $1.7 billion. It is now a shell in its own right and is publicly traded at a market cap of $47 million.

But Malik told TechCrunch+ that he doesn’t think The Last Country will meet the same fate as many other media companies for one key reason: It’s nice to have advertising for its business model, not a requirement.

Source: techcrunch.com