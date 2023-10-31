TUC says Tories promoting ‘greed is good’ by removing cap on bankers’ bonuses

Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

The Trades Union Congress has accused the Tory government of fostering a “greed is good” culture among bankers, who said they would be able to “cash in on unlimited bonuses” after the cap on payouts was lifted on Tuesday.

The TUC said that while ministers had repeatedly called for a pay freeze for most workers, they “remained silent on redundancies in the city”.

The banker bonus cap was introduced in 2014 to curb risk taking in the wake of the global financial crisis. Attempts to remove it were first made by Liz Truss’s short-lived government in September 2022 to boost investment in the city and eliminate EU regulations following Brexit.

These proposals were later backed by Rishi Sunak’s government when he took office last October. The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) formally announced the decision to lift the limits last week and confirmed that the changes will come into effect on October 31.

The TUC said the cap originally capped bonuses at twice the salary of bankers, leaving the average City worker with up to £120,000 extra pay.

This is equivalent to almost seven times the average salary of a care worker, who earns around £17,780, and almost four times the salary of an average earner, who is paid around £32,400. The figure was much higher than the salaries of around £250,000 for banking executives, who – even under the limit – could take home bonus payments of up to £500,000.

Paul Novak, general secretary of the TUC, said: “The Conservatives are leading the worst cost of living in generations. But as millions struggle to make ends meet, executive bankers are now being given unlimited bonuses The City’s financiers are already pouring money into it. They don’t need another boost from the Tories.

“The bonus cap was introduced to curb reckless profiteering by bankers after they crashed the economy. But Rishi Sunak is perfectly happy promoting a ‘greed is good’ culture in the city.

“He is following in the footsteps of his predecessor Liz Truss – feathering the nests of the richest people while turning his back on working people.”

A Treasury spokesman said decisions on banker pay are a matter for the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), the regulatory arm of the Bank of England. The PRA declined to comment.

A spokesperson for UK Finance, an industry lobby group, said: ,Removing the bonus cap means that companies subject to it will be able to change the remuneration structure.

“The bonus cap is not used in other major international financial centers outside the EU and, as noted by the PRA and FCA, it has been identified as a factor limiting labor mobility. We support its removal, which helps ensure the financial services industry is globally competitive and makes the UK a more attractive place to work for international professionals.

The FCA declined to comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com