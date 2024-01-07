Tube strike: Dates and services affected in London Underground walkout

Mick Lynch, head of the RMT, who has rejected London Underground’s latest 5pc pay offer – James Manning/PA

Commuters are facing a week of travel chaos on the Tube as staff strike begins.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will hold a series of walkouts from Sunday 7 January in protest against the 5 per cent pay proposal. RMT engineers are also walking out on Friday evening, but the biggest disruption to services will be from Sunday evening to Friday 12 January.

Transport for London (TfL) said that if the strike went ahead there would be little or no services between the evening of Sunday 7 January and the morning of Friday 12 January.

A second trade union, the Transport Salaried Staff Association (TSSA), is also threatening industrial action against London Underground in a pay dispute. It is voting for its London Underground members after rejecting a 5 per cent pay proposal and planning to freeze pay bands and pay caps.

Mariam Eslamdoust, TSSA general secretary, said: “Our members on London Underground are extremely unhappy with this poor and completely unrealistic proposal.

“We will now move towards voting for industrial action, which would raise the real possibility of a devastating strike on the Tube.”

Here’s everything you need to know about strike action:

When will the strike action take place?

Sunday, January 7: Tube services will close earlier than usual. Transport for London advises passengers to complete Tube journeys by 5.30pm.

Monday, January 8 to Thursday, January 11: Severe disruption is expected, with little or no services expected to run on the London Underground network.

Friday, January 12: Tube services will start later than usual, with services expected to return to normal by afternoon.

How will I get around London?

London Overground, Elizabeth Line, DLR, tram, bus and National Rail services are not involved in the strike action.

However, many services will be busier than usual and affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines.

Queuing and one-way systems may be implemented.

Why are Tube workers going on strike?

The RMT said the latest pay offer of 5pc from London Underground is “unacceptable”.

It said Transport for London (TfL) has created a £13m bonus pot for senior managers, while the commissioner has given an 11% pay rise in 2023, taking his salary to £395,000.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “TfL’s refusal to restore employee travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.

“Our members have made clear they are ready to take action and we urge TfL to improve its offer to prevent disruption in the capital.”

What have Transport for London said?

TfL chief operating officer Glynn Barton said: “We are disappointed that the RMT are planning a strike in response to our offer of a 5 per cent pay rise.

“We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the maximum we can afford while ensuring we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.

“We encourage RMTs to join us to avoid disruption for Londoners. “We would like to advise anyone traveling during the strike to please check before travelling.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com