TSX rebound delayed until 2024, according to Bank of Montreal

Analysts say TSX-listed stocks are doomed in 2023 due to undue negativity. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Dennett) (The Canadian Press)

If investors can reject “paralyzing pessimism” not seen in decades, Canada’s main stock index will hit a new all-time high in 2024.

That’s the latest forecast from Brian Belsky, chief market strategist at BMO Capital Markets. Last year, he called for Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (^GSPTSE) to outperform the S&P 500 (^GSPC) in 2023. This has not been accomplished in a year due to rising borrowing costs, high inflation and increasing violence. Middle East.

Now, Belsky says, “Canada is the opposite call in 2024,” with earnings expected to pick up as growth picks up again in the second half of the year.

“While our initial target of 2023 was not met, we believe the rebound we expected for the Canadian stock market was delayed as investors weathered the effects of higher rates,” he wrote in a note to clients. “Digested.”

“We believe the depth of poor performance [this year] “This underscores the pessimism traditionally held in Canada, relative to the clear fact that the recent moderation in domestic economic activity exceeds current valuations,” Belsky said.

BMO Capital Markets has set a price target of 23,500 at year-end 2024 for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Belsky isn’t alone in thinking Canadian stocks have sunk because of undue negativity. Mackenzie Investments portfolio manager William Aldridge says shares of several high-quality Canadian companies look attractive at current levels, including Canadian banks, oil and gas producer Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) (CNQ), Alimentation-Couche Tard (ATD.TO). ), Loblaw (L.TO), and Canadian Tire (CTC-A.TO).

“We are seeing a lot of negativity in the price. , , But our well-managed domestic retailers are poised to serve the needs of Canadians while benefiting shareholders,” he wrote in a commentary published Monday. “We don’t have to pay for this quality, which is unique to Canada at this time.”

Philip Pettersson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management, says recession fears in 2023 have “probably taken up more airtime than expected”.

“We believe investors are focusing too much on the negatives,” he wrote in his firm’s 2024 market outlook. “Current data leading the economic and earnings cycles indicate an inflection point that may indicate an improving environment.”

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jflagerquist,

Download the Yahoo Finance app, which is available for Apple And Android,

Source