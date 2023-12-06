TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points on Wednesday, led by losses in energy as oil dropped below US$70 a barrel, while U.S. markets were also down.

The Bank of Canada kept its overnight rate steady at five per cent in its final interest rate announcement for 2023.

“High interest rates are clearly restraining spending,” the bank said in a statement, adding that demand is no longer outpacing supply in the economy.

The central bank’s decision is not a surprise, said Michael Currie, senior investment adviser at TD Wealth.

He said investors were listening for any signal about interest rate cuts by the central bank, but they came up empty handed.

The bank did not rule out further rate hikes in its announcement on Wednesday and said it was still concerned about inflation risks.

“They won’t officially say they’re done and they won’t make any official comments about when they might make the cut,” Curry said. “They’re hedging their bets.”

The market is expecting cuts to begin next year, Curry said, adding that TD cuts are expected to last through April.

The market still reacted relatively positively to the announcement, Currie said, but gains in other sectors were overshadowed by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell below US$70 a barrel. The TSX Energy Index fell more than four percent on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 101.72 points at 20,274.21.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.94 at US$69.38 a barrel.

Curry said oil was falling due to ongoing concerns about demand due to the economic slowdown. He said these concerns outweigh what would otherwise be positive catalysts for oil prices, such as talk of production cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York was down 70.13 points at 36,054.43. The S&P 500 index was down 17.84 points at 4,549.34, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 83.20 points at 14,146.71.

Markets in the US have had a “funny start” to the month as they digest a “fantastic” November, Currie said.

The latest economic data in the US showed that private employers added fewer jobs than expected last month.

“The job market in the states is slowing down, which is really what they want to see,” Curry said.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.67 cents US, compared with 73.64 cents US on Tuesday.

The January natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.57 per mmBtu.

The February gold contract was up US$11.60 at US$2,047.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.73 a pound.

