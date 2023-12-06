TSMC strengthens foundry market leadership as Intel enters top 10

According to TrendForce, the global foundry industry witnessed a substantial increase in demand in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue of the top 10 foundries collectively grew to approximately $28.29 billion, representing an increase of 7.9% compared to the previous quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) retained its No. 1 spot as it managed to increase its shipments, while Intel Foundry Services found itself in the top 10 for the first time in recent quarters.

TSMC, the world’s largest foundry, posted revenue of $17.249 billion for the third quarter of calendar 2023 and captured 57.9% foundry revenue market share. TrendForce believes TSMC’s growth was supported by strong demand across segments, including PCs and smartphones. One of the most notable drivers of TSMC’s revenue was the formal start of Apple’s 3nm chips shipments (or rather revenue recognition) in the third quarter. With Apple’s A17 Pro smartphone system-on-chip as well as high volumes of M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max PC SoCs shipping, 3nm fabrication technology accounted for 6% of TSMC’s total revenue for the quarter, while advanced The contribution of nodes was approximately 60. % of TSMC’s sales.

Samsung Foundry also had a profitable quarter as its revenue grew 14.1% to $3.69 billion, according to TrendForce. Samsung itself says demand for its advanced process technologies is growing (which is a likely scenario), but TrendForce seems to be a little more cautious as it says the growth drivers for Samsung were diverse and include Qualcomm’s mid-to-low range. The orders included 5G application processors, 5G modems and time-proven 28 nm OLED display driver ICs.

GlobalFoundries maintained consistent performance, with revenue around $1.85 billion, the same as last quarter. According to TrendForce, a significant portion of its revenue came primarily from the Internet of Things (IoT) market, particularly in the household and industrial sectors, and significant orders from the US aerospace and defense sectors.

UMC experienced a mixed quarter. Despite a slight quarterly revenue decline of 1.7%, bringing it to approximately $1.8 billion, the company saw significant growth in its 28/22 nm product line. An approximately 10% increase in revenue from these products offset a slight decline in overall wafer shipments.

SMIC, on the other hand, reported a 3.8% increase in its revenue to $1.62 billion in the third quarter. However, the company faced a shift in its customer base: revenue from Chinese customers increased to 84%, boosted by government pressure for localization and urgent orders for smartphone components. In contrast, revenue from US customers declined due to supply chain diversification and the relocation of US customers out of China. Somewhat surprisingly, although SMIC increased shipments of Huawei’s Kirin 9000S system-on-chip (SoC) in Q3, it did not significantly impact its revenue. Perhaps, because Chinese companies ordered mostly cheaper chips than their US counterparts, revenues from shipments of 7nm products were offset by shipments of large amounts of cheaper silicon.

Particularly noteworthy is that Intel Foundry Services joined the top 10 foundries for the first time in several quarters. IFS generated revenue of $311 million in Q3 2023, up 34.1% quarter-over-quarter, which may be a result of the company working with Amazon Web Services, which has integrated its Graviton4 and Tranium2 systems-in- -Accelerated package production and assembly. Advanced packaging technologies are required.

In general, the global foundry industry is on an upward trend, led by TSMC, Samsung, SMIC and IFS. Smaller and specialized foundries – such as Tower Semiconductor and Vanguard International – showed mixed results. Tower revenue increased 0.3% QoQ, basically flat, while VIS reported growth of 3.3% quarter-on-quarter.

In contrast, Huahong Group experienced a 9.3% quarter-on-quarter decline, seeing its Q3 revenue fall to nearly $766 million. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (PSMC)’s revenue also declined by 7.5% to $305 million, mainly due to a decline of about 10% and 20% in revenue from PMIC and power discrete products, respectively, which impacted its overall performance. TrendForce.

TrendForce expects demand to continue to grow as the industry moves into the fourth quarter, especially when it comes to smartphone components, which is a large market that requires both leading-edge and fairly simple chips.

Source: TrendForce

Source: www.anandtech.com