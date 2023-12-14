TSLA Price Prediction as Tesla Recalls Millions of Vehicles

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) faces another challenge as it initiates a recall of more than 2 million vehicles in the U.S. TSLA shares have already reacted to the news, Dec. 13 There has been a significant decline in prices.

Specifically, the electric vehicle maker aims to fix a problem with its autopilot system. This is in response to concerns from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about a number of crashes. According to a video report from yahoo financeTesla stock reacted with a pre-market decline of about 1%.

In particular, the nature of the recall draws attention to Tesla’s reliance on software solutions. The need for physical servicing remains unclear, with the recall likely to be addressed through over-the-air updates.

Therefore, this situation underlines the importance of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature as a main selling point – a feature that is now under scrutiny due to the recall.

Interestingly, the investigation has intensified Washington Post The analysis links eight accidents with serious or fatal outcomes to the use of Tesla’s Autopilot in circumstances the company deemed inappropriate.

TSLA Stock Analysis After Tesla Recall Announcement

In this context, analysts estimate that recent events may shake consumer confidence in Tesla, posing short-term risks. In terms of price, TSLA is trading at $231.31 per share on the Nasdaq, which has already been hit by the recall announcement. Down 2.23% on the day, having already recovered from its lowest price of $228.20.

TSLA stock on NASDAQ, hourly chart. Source: trading view

Regarding sales, increasing regulatory demands for transparency could impact demand for Tesla vehicles. The company has cut prices in the US and globally to boost sales amid cooling demand, which has also been seen among other traditional automakers.

As Tesla grapples with this setback, the effectiveness of its resolution process and its ability to re-establish confidence among consumers is being monitored. Essentially, a fast and effective rollout of software updates can be key in dealing with these issues.

