Truth Memes: World’s leading AI meme artist “Snicklink” launches NFT collection

If you’re a celebrity and you haven’t been “sneaklinked” yet, you’re a rare kind of person. Almost everyone has already fallen into his trap: Snicklink is a Berlin-based meme artist whose art makes waves on social media with the most astonishingly hilarious AI deep fakes of celebrities and politicians. This satirical way of combining mad creative skills to reveal absurd things actually makes millions of people laugh.

His video prompted Jordan Peterson to talk about how bad the German foreign minister is and Bill Maher to criticize a German columnist for shaming peace protesters. He attracted media attention on public and private German TV with millions of viewers.

I guess, Jordan Peterson tweeting that your art deserves 10 years in prison means you made it.

ATTENTION: VEGAN HANDGRENADE!

His latest coup went around the world last week and got “Hercules” Kevin Sorbo and journalists Michael Knowles Got excited (both have lakhs of followers). The latter called Snicklinks’ work a “really good, really good deepfake”, when Snicklinks described “Greta” in detail about the need for a “vegan war” with “biodegradable missiles and vegan handgrenades”. And of course: no way for tanks through the botanical gardens! Even though Snicklink marks all of his deepfakes with a “satire” warning, his art is just too good not to fall for it.

The real comedy begins when fact checkers and the media begin to explain that, no in fact, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not mention “Thanos” in his speeches, and no, the German government is not made up of aliens. is” (thanks for the clarification), “they live” may be suggested by the sneaklink on Carpenter as a deep spoof. In the case of “Greta,” it seems the fact checkers are having a real laugh, making each Sneaklink video a special kind of virtual art by ridiculing themselves.

Snicklink is releasing some of his rare works as NFT collectibles today! Find his first works of art for sale here.

A global art movement around an uncensored platform of truth memes

But this is much more than a simple NFT drop. This is the creation of a critical art movement. The NFT sale helps the newly established Truth Memes platform to create an entire ecosystem for meme artists, which will run on a decentralized and censorship-resistant platform. Times are tough for critical art creators: authors are punished, memes are fact-checked and censored – recently a creator of memes was even jailed.

Censorship is on the rise, as the Twitter files show, and increasingly intellectuals are speaking out against it, as in the recently published Westminster Declaration. Truth memes are an art movement that helps promote free speech through truth memes, satirical truth bullets – sparking discussion and exchange of ideas.

So far, Truth Memes has united meme artists with millions of followers to bring important artwork to the masses and preserve it for eternity. This makes the young project one of the biggest meme movements in the crypto sphere since its inception.

The artists’ portfolios will be fully revealed as the project develops. The first ambassador announced is scientist Simon Goddeck, who was severely censored on Twitter during the pandemic and who has rebuilt more than half a million followers by addressing meme lovers and critical thinkers.

At the same moment, Truth Memes also published a call to arms for laughter and ridicule, a poem-style “Memefesto” by its anonymous founder Ashok Trismegistos. Feel like you’re a cultural fit for this project? Those who have a good sense of humor and have a meme channel can ask to join the Truth Memes Army or join them as an ambassador or supporter. Check out their Telegram channel.

Or, in his words:

“Rise up, the truth meme army of the world, let humor be our sword, against the fortress of lies, we the very Dezeen meme-made mob.”

As a non-profit organization, “Truth Memes” is dedicated to entertaining the upset and entertaining the upset. We champion free expression, pioneering a space where creativity flourishes beyond boundaries and barriers, engaging minds in the exquisite art of memorable conversations.

Get ready to embark on a journey where each NFT is a masterstroke of memorabilia art. With “Truth Memes,” you don’t just own the NFT; You’re embracing a vibrant community and becoming part of a movement that celebrates the transformative power of memes in fueling conversation, fostering free speech, and fostering a global dialogue that’s as entertaining as it is. -It is also informative.

Memelovers and budding memelords or others who understand the truth are invited to get their draft papers for the movement and drop their memes in the first upcoming meme contest.

Web: https://truthmemes.io/

X: https://twitter.com/_truthmemes

TG: https://t.me/truthmemesofficialchat

