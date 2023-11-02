TrustSwap appoints Naim Boughazi as CEO: details

Vladislav Sopov

Multiproduct Cryptocurrency Ecosystem TrustSwap Announces New CEO and Shares Strategic Plans Ahead

TrustSwap introduces new CEO Naim Boughazi

Under the leadership of the new CEO, TrustSwap is set to introduce cryptocurrency services to a new generation of retail and institutional clients. With his decades of experience in the tech and digital sectors, Bougazy will manage new and existing workloads of TrustSwap’s strategy in DeFi.

TrustSwap introduces new CEO Naim Boughazi

On October 30, 2023, the official representative of trustswap an ecosystem of cryptocurrency products for B2B and B2C use, announced that Naim Boughazi has joined the platform as a new CEO.

Bougazy was introduced to clients and crypto enthusiasts as a product-focused visionary leader with an extensive history of developing and expanding digital platforms, contributing a solid foundation of knowledge and a proven history of achievement. Is.

TrustSwap’s COO, Ivan Anastasov, expressed confidence in Bougazy’s skills and excitement about his new role:

Naeem’s proven leadership and deep understanding of blockchain technology make him the right choice to lead TrustSwap into the future. We are excited to see continued growth and innovation under his guidance.

New CEO Naim Boughazi is approaching his new appointment with enthusiasm and is going to contribute to TrustSwap’s expansion in various areas:

It is an honor to join TrustSwap as CEO and lead this dynamic team. TrustSwap has made remarkable strides in the blockchain industry, and I look forward to building on that foundation. My goal is to continue to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to our users while maintaining TrustSwap’s commitment to transparency and security.

TrustSwap’s community activists on social media channels are highly appreciative of the latest addition to TrustSwap’s Board of Directors and are expecting more significant upgrades from the new leader.

Unique expertise for the multiproduct crypto ecosystem

before joining trustswap , Bogazi operated Tantan, one of China’s leading social apps with 360 million users. Taunton also secured a major milestone valued at over $700 million, showcasing its prowess in product management tailored to the millennial generation and Gen Z audiences.

Bougazy was also a founding member of Telcoin, a global Web3 financial platform. His strategic guidance and innovative approach have propelled Telcoin into the top 50 ranking on CoinMarketCap, solidifying its presence in the highly competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

Naeem’s acumen is further enhanced by his decade-long experience living between Japan and China, allowing him to seamlessly merge his multicultural insights with unique product expertise.

He is fluent in English, French and Mandarin, which reflects his ability to bridge cultural gaps and take advantage of his language skills.

A one-stop ecosystem of dApps for the Web3 era: What is TrustSwap?

TrustSwap is a company that provides blockchain-related, multi-chain DeFi tools and services to both corporate and retail clients.

Its products and services solve problems related to token and liquidity locking, token minting, escrow and vesting. In addition, it also provides solutions for cryptocurrency asset distribution, staking and tracking, NFT services, and fundraising. TrustSwap is the parent company of Team Finance, The Crypto App, and Swapable.

Its original native cryptocurrency token, SWAP, can be staked: users can lock it in liquidity pools for periodic payments.

About the Author

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain analyst and writer with a scientific background. 6+ years in IT-Analytics, 3+ years in Blockchain.

Along with independent analysis, he also worked in start-ups (Swap.Online, Moneroto, Attic Lab, etc.).

Source: u.today