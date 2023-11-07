TrustPoint Hospital offers electroconvulsive therapy in inpatient and outpatient programs

MURFRIESBORO, Tennessee, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrustPoint Hospital, a top provider of behavioral health treatment in Tennessee, offers electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for adults who are struggling with severe symptoms of certain mental health disorders. ECT can provide rapid relief from symptoms of mental health concerns such as depression when other forms of treatment are not effective.

TrustPoint Hospital offers inpatient and outpatient programs for patients who have a variety of behavioral health concerns and need focused support. ECT is available at all TrustPoint programs for adults ages 18 and older.

ECT involves the use of mild electrical current to induce brief seizures while the patient is under general anesthesia. It may be appropriate at any stage of mental health treatment and can be used in conjunction with other treatments and interventions.

Since ECT was first introduced in the 1930s, it has undergone numerous improvements that have greatly enhanced the patient experience and in many cases it has become a preferred treatment option. Today, patients receiving ECT can benefit from advanced treatment methods that maximize safety and minimize the risk of side effects. Trained medical professionals provide ECT in a comfortable, controlled environment and monitor the patient’s response during the treatment process. ECT only lasts a few minutes, and patients may also be given muscle relaxants to make sure they remain comfortable.

A 2022 study published in Lancet Psychiatry found that, among patients who received inpatient treatment for depression, those who received ECT had a significantly higher risk of death in the year after inpatient care than those who did not receive ECT. The risk of suicide was reduced by approximately 50%. An earlier 2005 study in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that ECT reduced suicidal ideation symptoms from an initial score of 3–4 to a score of 0 in approximately 81% of patients at the end of the ECT course.

At TrustPoint Hospital, we are committed to providing safe, efficient care that can positively transform patients’ quality of life, said Brianna Motley, director of business development at TrustPoint. “Offering a dedicated ECT program is an important part of that mission, as it allows us to expand the range of potentially lifesaving treatment options available to patients.”

To learn more about the ECT program at TrustPoint Hospital or inquire about admission, please call (615) 203-8239 or visit www.trustpointhospital.com. People who are interested in TrustPoint’s ECT program can contact the hospital’s admissions department directly and do not need a referral to inquire about receiving care.

About Trustpoint Hospital

TrustPoint Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee provides premier inpatient and outpatient programming for adolescents and adults who have behavioral health concerns, as well as inpatient psychiatric care for seniors. The facility also has an acute physical therapy and rehabilitation unit staffed by a team of caring professionals who are experts in their fields. TrustPoint Hospital’s programming includes evidence-based therapy, expressive therapy, and other specialized services, such as detoxification and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Our dedicated staff practices patient-centric care while serving with compassion, integrity, honesty and trust. Please visit www.trustpointhospital.com to learn more.





