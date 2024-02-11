Trustees could face millions of dollars in fines under health and safety rules - Sasha Borisenko

This now means trustees could be held jointly liable under the Health and Safety at Work Act and face higher penalties.

Opinion

While a trust operating a business cannot be prosecuted for health and safety breaches, in theory, “trustees as a collective” – a case of equal, similar but separate – can appeal to the High Court. The latter could be jointly liable for multimillion-dollar fines this summer.

Higher penalties mean trustees will want to do more to get rid of their health and safety duties.

The case relates to a fatal incident that occurred in 2020 when a young child visited his grandfather to work on a dairy farm in Waiotahe. The child’s jacket got caught in the open revolving shaft at the backing gate and he was badly injured.

Health and safety regulator WorkSafe laid charges against the contracting share milking company, Kelisa Farms Ltd, which pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of $38,000 (after rebates), restitution and court costs.

WorkSafe also filed charges against the RH&JY Trust (and alternatively the trustees as individuals), arguing that the Trust was the legal owner of the farm. The High Court judgment said that for all intents and purposes, farming was also carried out in the name of the trust.

In February last year, the District Court dismissed the charge against the Trust as prosecution usually requires a group of persons, an individual or a legal entity. Since personal liability attaches to an individual, trustees cannot be charged collectively.

Trust and Health and Safety Law

For context, significant case law establishes that trusts are not separate legal entities, as they require a relationship between trustees and trust property with obligations to beneficiaries.

Trustees are generally protected from civil liability for the actions of their co-trustees (if they had no part in any wrongdoing). Deeds may include clauses that indemnify the trustees unless – in accordance with the Trusts Act 2019 – there is a breach by dishonesty, willful misconduct or gross negligence.

The Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA) requires a “person” running a business or undertaking – commonly known as a PCBU – to ensure that workers and others are protected by their health, safety and welfare. Protects against losses by eliminating or reducing the resulting risks. Work. Under the Act, a “person” may include “the Crown, a corporation sole, and a body of persons, whether corporate or unincorporated”.

In the context of the case, failing to ensure entry and exit from a workplace is punishable by a fine of up to $300,000 for PCBU individuals, $150,000 for non-PCBU individuals and up to $1.5 million for all others (companies) Could. or collective).

Many WorkSafe cases involve school boards of trustees, but unlike trusts, they are legal entities and are specifically mentioned in the HSWA.

The difference? Fines Higher

Here, WorkSafe argued that the trust should be held primarily liable because it was conducting business, and the losses were caused by governance and management issues rather than the individual failings of the trustees.

In other words, it would be wrong to treat trustees as individuals because they often conduct business collectively according to the terms of the trust.

WorkSafe said trustees should be considered a collective and thus subject to higher penalties, especially because trusts typically hold more assets.

On appeal, issued just days before Christmas, Justice Layne Harvey pointed to a 2020 case which found that PCBU had a broad definition, saying that companies, body corporates or even ​​That subcontractors can also be held liable. A PCBU simply had to be contractually linked to the activity in question.

same same but different

Fearing deviation from established trust law, Justice Harvey said that the trusts themselves would not meet the criteria as Parliament would have included them in the law.

Instead, “trustees collectively” can be sued under the “body of persons… unincorporated” definition. In other words, they were “an unincorporated group with some form of internal structure that enables it to collectively make and implement decisions”, the judgment said.

Although the Justices agreed with WorkSafe’s position around a policy that furthered the purpose of the Harvey Act, they saw no advantage in suing the trust collectively rather than the trustees because of the high fines (in the millions) available in both circumstances. will be.

“If there is a case of structural wrongdoing, the collective actions of the trustees will be responsible, so criminal liability will be appropriately apportioned jointly. Conversely, the conceptual and practical difficulties involved in litigating a trust are avoided.

Ultimately, Justice Harvey said it was a matter for WorkSafe and the District Court to make the necessary adjustments.

Statutory interpretation headaches aside, this now means trustees can be held jointly liable under the Health and Safety at Work Act and face higher penalties. Sure, operating a business through a trust can provide tax benefits, but that doesn’t mean trustees don’t need to protect workers in the process.

