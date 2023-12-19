Trustee says loan given to James Biden, services not provided to US despite promise to use last name

President Joe Biden’s brother James Biden provided no services to the US despite receiving a $600,000 loan from a struggling health care company on the promise that his name could bring money from the Middle East, which was never fulfilled, Fox News Said learned.

Carol Fox, the Chapter 11 trustee of the financially troubled hospital operator, spoke to members of the House Oversight Committee in an interview, where she detailed the US’s relationship with James Biden.

Fox said Biden was provided an undocumented loan in exchange for promises of funding from the Middle East that never came. He filed a lawsuit against Biden, saying he “represented that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and he could receive a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

James Biden, brother of US President Joe Biden, was given $600,000 from the US in exchange for a promise to provide funding from the Middle East, a company representative said. (AP)

The lawsuit demanded that the $600,000 loan be returned to the United States. In a written interview with the committee, Fox said he had not seen records or documentation of the loan from the US.

On March 1, 2018, Americor placed a $200,000 loan into the personal accounts of James Biden and his wife, Sarah. The same day, James Biden wrote the President a check for $200,000 from the same personal account.

“Some of the immediate questions President Biden must answer to the American people are: Does he have the documents proving that he lent such a large sum of money to his brother and what were the terms of such financial arrangement?” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in October. “Did he have similar financial arrangements with other family members that required them to make similar large payments to him?”

Fox said the money paid to the president could have come from two sources: predatory loans or senior citizens’ money fraudulently invested by James Biden’s business partner Michael Levitt.

Comer previously said that even if the payment was “a personal loan repayment, it is still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to make the payment to his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial transactions.”

Representative James Comer, left, and President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Fox said it has no evidence of President Biden’s involvement in any business dealings with his brother, a source with direct knowledge of the interview told Fox News Digital.

He also said the $350,000 settlement with James Biden was fair and equitable.

