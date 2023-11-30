Trust Wallet, a leading self-custodian and multi-chain wallet with over 70 million users, is experiencing issues with its Bitcoin nodes.

The increased transaction volume has reportedly created instability between different node providers, creating technical difficulties for Trust Wallet users to trust these nodes for their Bitcoin transactions.

According to the post on The post also noted that Trust Wallet’s platform team is actively monitoring the situation and working on implementing measures to address the challenges faced by users.

📢 Important BTC Node Update Dear Trust Wallet User, We would like to inform you that we are experiencing a BTC node issue. here are the details: Reason: The increased transactions per block in the Bitcoin network are putting pressure on the nodes, causing instability in the providers.… – Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) 29 November 2023

The team is actively monitoring the situation. Despite the challenges, the post said the company is committed to delivering quick and effective solutions to ensure the smooth operation of its services.

Addressing the issue, Trust Wallet reassured users that under the current circumstances, they may face incomplete transaction history for the Bitcoin ledger, with a potential disruption of up to six hours. The team plans to provide further updates to keep users informed about the progress and solutions being implemented to address these technical challenges.

Bitcoin’s network has faced a significant increase in transaction fees due to increased competition for block space during a period of increased network activity this week.

This rush was driven by a number of factors, including the rally in the price of Bitcoin, which saw the cryptocurrency reach over $38,500 before stabilizing around $37,000. Additionally, the resurgence in Bitcoin minting, particularly the use of fiats allowing non-BTC tokens to be minted on the blockchain, increased demand for network capacity.

During network congestion, problems may arise with Bitcoin transfers due to transaction load, potentially causing delays in receiving sent BTC. In such situations, users may need to wait for the transaction to complete, testing their patience amidst adverse circumstances.

Meanwhile, Alchemy Pay, the leading fiat-crypto payment solutions provider, has entered into a new partnership with Trust Wallet. The integration provides users with a wide range of on- and off-ramp solutions, contributing to accelerating Web3 adoption by lowering entry barriers for retail users.

Trust Wallet users can now easily convert between crypto and fiat using a variety of international and local payment methods, with support for over 30 fiat currencies and 10 million cryptocurrencies across over 100 blockchains.

