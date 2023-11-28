The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

The EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act is a great start to ensuring more sustainable supply, but we must address the challenge of public acceptance, writes Sinéad Kauffman.

Advertisement

As EU Raw Materials Week concluded earlier this month, all eyes are on its flagship draft Critical Raw Materials Act.

If adopted as anticipated by the end of this year, it will be the first time in a generation that European policymakers will have drawn up a new framework to encourage the exploration and extraction of Europe’s own mineral and metal resources, which There is an essential requirement for its proposed green. and digital transformation.

From batteries for electric vehicles to energy storage for renewable energy, critical raw materials (CRMs) are essential minerals that are increasingly being used in new technologies to fight climate change and provide better ways to take action.

The European Commission also says they are important for building a strong industrial base, producing a wide range of goods and applications used in everyday life.

From safeguarding the competitiveness of European industry to delivering a more sustainable future, reliable and uninterrupted access to certain raw materials is key to Europe’s future. What is not grown will have to be mined to provide a more sustainable future.

From what we need to what we are ready to welcome

This is vulnerable if Europe wants to go green and continue to innovate, compete on the global stage and attract investment.

Consuming 27% of the current global supply of CRM, Europe mines only an estimated 3% of its current CRM needs.

With global demand expected to grow by 500% by 2050, Europe can no longer rely on imports alone in an increasingly competitive global market.

Europe cannot continue to outsource its future needs. It will have to secure shorter and more flexible supply chains and will therefore have to import more, recycle more and produce more of its own resources to meet its projected demand.

Beyond economic and environmental imperatives, Europe faces a dilemma. The focus of public debate has yet to shift from what policymakers know we need to what society is ready to welcome.

Negative perceptions about mining and the mining sector persist in many communities. What may be beneficial to society in general may not necessarily be good for the communities it will impact.

Although we are encouraged by what is in the draft CRM Act, we are at the beginning of a long journey. Becoming a partner of choice is dependent on building trust and credibility with those who will be most impacted by day-to-day operations.

Communities must be the first to feel and see the benefits. The proposed Jadar mine in Loznica, Serbia illustrates this point. A rare example of a high-grade reserve that can supply enough lithium to power more than 1 million electric vehicles per year, well-publicized given the challenges we have faced to get it into operation Has gone.

working harder to reduce worries

Beyond the new policy framework, a wide range of stakeholders, including policy makers, industry, NGOs and civil society, must come together to bridge the gap between the technical and commercial challenges in bringing new mines to market.

We need to create our own social license to operate. It will take time for society to understand the essential role of mining in Europe’s sustainable future.

We also acknowledge and understand that our industry has a legacy. We need help explaining things better. We need to listen more, and we need to work harder to reduce any concerns if we want to build trust.

Trustworthiness depends on a transparent and accountable approach to how we engage and share information.

There has also been a lot of change in mining. Significant investment in new innovations and technologies means sustainable mining is possible.

Advertisement

From underground mining to creating a minimal industrial footprint at surface level, the use of electric transport fleets, waste reduction and recycling are all examples of better ways of working.

Industry needs to prove its worth

This new European policy framework is welcome but it will not be enough.

Public approval is necessary to ensure that sufficient new mining projects are developed. Downstream industries that rely on CRM must have access to adequate and affordable supplies to enable Europe’s economy to grow, innovate and remain competitive.

Various stakeholder groups need to work together to find and build consensus. As an industry, we need to demonstrate that twenty-first century mining can deliver essential minerals at scale, in a fully transparent and accountable manner, to the highest environmental standards with minimal impact.

An industry that works with the communities it operates within, brings social and environmental benefits, and rehabilitates former mining sites.

Advertisement

Sinead Kauffman is Chief Executive, Minerals at Rio Tinto.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Source