Seattle, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) has appointed Richard Enthoven, director of PetSure Australia and Hollard Holdings Australia, as an independent director to the company’s board of directors, effective today.

TARMAC DLTFM LIMITED. (“Tarmac”), an Enthoven family investment entity, purchased shares of Trupanion in the open market between July and October 2023, amounting to approximately 8.6% of Trupanion’s outstanding shares.

“We are thrilled to have Richard join our Board of Directors,” said Darryl Rawlings, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. We have a years-long partnership with Richard and the Enthoven family through their joint venture with Petssure in Australia. The investment unit recently acquired an 8.6% investment in Trupanion, reflecting both our alignment and confidence in the future investment potential of pet medical insurance. These facts, combined with his experience in the global insurance industry and his commitment to expanding Trupanion’s global leadership position, make him an invaluable addition to our Board.

Mr Enthoven currently serves on the board of directors of Petsure in Australia, where he previously served as Chairman until December 2022. He is also associated with Hollard Insurance Group in Australia, leading it as CEO until 2021 and currently serving as a non-profit. Executive Director. He is also Chairman of Greenstone, Australia’s leading direct life insurance operation. His academic achievements include a Master of Science from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern California.

“I am excited to join Trupanion’s board because I believe in the significant potential for this business,” said Trupanion Board Member Richard Enthoven. Is in exceptionally good condition. Underscoring my conviction is a meaningful ownership position that our family investment unit recently took in Trupanion. I look forward to contributing to our shared vision of positioning Trupanion as a global leader in pet medical insurance.

Effective January 2023, Trupanion has added four independent directors to its board.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Richard to Trupanion,” said Murray Low, PhD, lead independent director. “His unique entrepreneurial mindset and exceptional track record of growing PetSure in Australia among other companies globally will be invaluable to us.”

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia, with more than 960,000 pets enrolled. For more than two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payments for the life of their pet. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly at checkout in seconds. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP”. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. In the United States, Trupanion policies are issued by its wholly owned insurance unit American Pet Insurance Company, and in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Please visit trupanion.com for more information.

forward-looking statements

