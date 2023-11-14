November 14, 2023
Trump’s truth social site has lost million since launching in 2022, filings show


Former President Donald Trump’s Truth social platform has lost $73 million since its launch in 2022, according to a filing released by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The securities filing was made by specialized acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp., which plans to merge with Truth Social, the owner of Trump Media & Technology (TMTG).

According to the filing, Truth Social faces a net loss of more than $50 million in 2022 and a net loss of about $23 million in the first half of 2023, for a total of about $73 million.

TMTG began operations in February 2021 and launched the social media platform in Q1 2022.

“As of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, management has substantial doubt that TMTG will have sufficient funds to satisfy its obligations, including liabilities related to the promissory notes previously issued by TMTG,” the filing said. are also included.”

It added, “TMTG believes that it may be difficult to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources in the absence of material progress toward completing its merger with Digital World.”

NBC News contacted TMTG and Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign for comment.

recommended

Trump created Truth Social, now known as X, after being banned from Twitter following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The former president often posts on his Truth social account repeating the same bombastic language he used on Twitter while he was president. In recent days, he has been using the platform to attack prosecutors who have charged him with federal crimes.

Trump marketed his social media site as a space of free speech and an alternative that stands up to big tech companies like Twitter and Facebook.

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Source: www.nbcnews.com

Argentina's fed-up farmers are turning to outsider Miley

November 14, 2023
November 14, 2023

Argentina's fed-up farmers are turning to outsider Miley

November 14, 2023
November 14, 2023
November 14, 2023
November 14, 2023

November 14, 2023
November 14, 2023