Testimony in former President Trump’s New York civil fraud case is expected to begin Nov. 6, following testimony from his three eldest children, the New York Attorney General’s office said.

Trump and his children were already on New York Attorney General Letitia James (D)’s witness list, although a judge decided earlier today that her daughter, Ivanka Trump, must testify despite not being a party to the sweeping case.

Trump’s adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were sued by James’s office along with their father, the Trump Organization, and several officials for allegedly engaging in decades of fraud. The lawsuit claims that the Trump Organization falsely inflated and deflated the value of its assets to obtain lower taxes and better insurance coverage.

The New York Attorney General’s office told The Hill that Donald Trump Jr. is expected to be the first Trump child to testify on November 1, followed by Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated and a “witch hunt.”

Trump took a brief stand Wednesday to defend his comments to reporters, which Judge Arthur Angoron ruled were a violation of an established restraining order. However, in November, she and her children will be questioned extensively under oath not only by the judge, but also by prosecutors in James’ office.

Since the former President is under indictment in four criminal cases in addition to this civil case, his testimony will be closely monitored by his legal team. As ex-Trump fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified earlier this week, two lawyers on Trump’s legal team in his New York criminal case — which centers around hush money payments made by Cohen on Trump’s behalf Roam – Was present in the courtroom and taking notes.

The testimony of Trump and his children underscores the importance of the New York Attorney General’s case against him and his business empire.

Before the case could begin, Angoron ruled that Trump and his companies were liable for fraud, finding that James had proven the crux of his case. The decision stripped Trump of some of his business licenses and raised the possibility of him losing control over some of his famous properties, although an appeals court put a halt to revoking Trump’s business licenses until it hears his case. Would take.

