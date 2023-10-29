Trump’s tensions with Michael Cohen reach peak: inside the courtroom

Michael Cohen once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump. But the drastic change between then and now became clear when the one-time fixer and personal attorney testified last week as a key witness in a fraud trial that could dismantle Trump’s business empire.

Cohen’s highly anticipated testimony publicly pitted him against his former client, marking the first time that the pair had come face to face since their separation. This shows how bitter everyone has become.

When Cohen first entered the courtroom, former President Trump looked straight at him, not sparing him a single glance. Cohen walked past Trump and his team, only glancing at them before taking a seat on the witness stand.

But as the days passed, the tension during Cohen’s testimony began to get to both men. As Cohen was questioned both days, Trump shook his head, whispered to his lawyers and, at one point on Wednesday, threw both his hands above his head before leaving the courtroom.

Cohen maintained a mostly calm demeanor on the stand until his past contradictions began to weave a tangled web around him, causing him to retreat from earlier testimony — and later, he made clear that he intended not to at all. There was no going back.

Trump’s legal team took Cohen’s cross-examination as an opportunity to treat him as a punching bag, poking fun at his criminal record and Trump’s alleged failure to get a place in the White House. He also compared the high regard in which Cohen once held Trump with the “hostility” he now displays.

“President Trump makes you relevant, doesn’t it Mr. Cohen?” Trump lawyer Alina Hubba asked Cohen on the second day of testimony.

“I think my circumstances make me relevant,” Cohen replied, clearly exasperated.

Cohen threw a few punches of his own, often breaking the flow of Hubba’s cross-examination by requesting clarifications and telling sharp jokes.

In a sharp line of questioning, Hubba asked Cohen whether he had lied to the judge who accepted his guilty pleas in 2018.

Cohen replied, “Asked and answered”, this objection is commonly made by lawyers.

Trump’s attorney Chris Keese rose to his feet and shouted, “Your Majesty, this witness is out of control!” As the courtroom echoed with laughter.

Cohen was working at a law firm when he was first introduced to Trump in 2006 by the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. He had handled some cases for the former president before Trump asked Cohen if he would like to “leave that sleepy old firm and join him,” Cohen testified Tuesday.

However, Cohen was already familiar with Trump when they were introduced, he testified last week. Under cross-examination, he said he read Trump’s “Art of the Deal” twice in college and had “admired” the business mogul since high school.

As an executive at the Trump Organization, Cohen was known as an extremely loyal ally, described by some as Trump’s “pit bull”.

Cohen told ABC News about the nickname in 2011, “It means that if someone does something that Mr. Trump doesn’t like, I will do everything in my power to resolve it to Mr. Trump’s benefit.” I do.” I will come at you, grab you by the neck and won’t let you go until I finish my job.

Their relationship took a turn after Trump assumed the presidency and Cohen became embroiled in an investigation into a hush money deal made before the 2016 election. Cohen paid a combined $280,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal on Trump’s behalf to conceal affair allegations.

That payment is at the heart of Trump’s criminal indictment in New York, which is separate from the civil fraud lawsuit. Cohen pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the deal, although he received early release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Again and again, I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds,” Cohen said of Trump at his 2018 sentencing hearing.

Since then, Cohen has become one of Trump’s most ardent critics. Hubbard asked Cohen on Wednesday whether he held “significant animosity” toward Trump. After a pause, Trump’s former fixer and personal lawyer replied candidly: “Yeah, I know.”

“Actually, you often express all your enmity on social media?” Hubba asked.

Cohen responded, “It’s not all my animosity,” which elicited laughter in the gallery. The fired lawyer later admitted that he had built a new career by publicly attacking Trump.

Trump’s hostility toward Cohen largely came to the fore in his cross-examination by his lawyer, who attempted to portray Cohen as a criminal and a “proven liar.”

During Hubbard’s cross-examination, Cohen testified that he lied under oath when, in 2019, he told Congress that Trump had not instructed him to inflate numbers in his financial statements. But when Trump’s sons’ lawyer, Clifford Roberts, questioned Cohen on the same 2019 testimony, Cohen’s story changed.

“Mr. Trump never instructed you to inflate the numbers in your personal statement. Yes or no?” Roberts asked Cohen after a heated exchange, in which Cohen avoided answering the question.

“Yes,” Cohen said.

Trump threw his hands in the air and surveyed the room like a hubbub. Roberts asked Judge Arthur Engoron for a directed verdict — an immediate victory — after claiming that the government’s “key witness” testified that Trump did not direct him to inflate the figures, a claim the Attorney General denies. is at the heart of the matter.

Without making any mistake, Angoron refused the order. Trump scoffed, standing suddenly and lining up to exit the courtroom, followed by his Secret Service detail. There was stunned silence in the gallery.

After Trump came out, Cohen attempted to clarify his testimony by suggesting that Trump’s legal team was “cherry-picking” his comments to induce him to contradict himself. He said Trump “speaks like a mob boss” and “tells.”[s] Without telling you specifically what to do.

Cohen read additional comments from the 2019 transcript that Trump’s lawyers referenced during cross-examination — comments that came immediately after those presented — which reiterated his testimony that Trump wanted him to report his net worth to Forbes. Increase “more”. [billionaire’s] List.”

Once the court dismissed for the day on Wednesday, Cohen criticized Trump for leaving before the proceedings ended.

“You must have seen Mr. Trump’s storm. He walked out because he wanted to make a motion to dismiss the case, to which the judge responded, ‘Yeah, absolutely not.’” Cohen said. “You know why? Because ultimately he will be held accountable.”

“Like I said the other day, that’s what it’s all about; This is accountability,” he said.

Trump and Cohen may come face to face once again during the former president’s criminal case in New York. That trial, where Cohen is expected to testify again, is scheduled to begin March 25.

But the fireworks of their first courtroom encounter may be hard to surpass. After the first phase of Cohen’s testimony ended on Tuesday, a reporter asked: “Michael, how did it feel to see Donald Trump again?”

With a dry laugh, Cohen replied: “Awesome reunion.”

Source: www.bing.com