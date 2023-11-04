Trump’s strength clear in Florida as DeSantis tries to move on from ‘nonsense’

A booth at the Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit on Saturday did a brisk trade in Donald Trump merchandise, selling everything from socks to bathtub rubber ducks that paid homage to the former president.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses attendees of the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Vendor Peter Crotty also had Ron DeSantis T-shirts. But they marked those items down from their original $25 to $5, an 80% discount named after the governor of Florida. There is a need to eliminate excess inventory, Crotty said.

It was just one indication of Trump’s strength and DeSantis’ challenges in the 2024 Republican primary battle. Barely two months after the first nominating ballots were cast, Trump is showing off his advantages by trying to embarrass the governor in the two rivals’ shared home state, where party workers on Saturday cheered at any mention of the former president and booed at any Shouted at criticism. GOP 2024 front runner.

“Florida has shown the way forward for the Republican Party,” DeSantis told the cheering crowd in Tallahassee for a conservative policy victory. “No state has done more to defeat the left at an institutional level than the state of Florida.”

Yet hours before DeSantis took the stage, the Trump campaign announced endorsements from Florida lawmakers who had previously endorsed the governor. Trump had already secured the support of a majority of Florida’s US House delegation. The latest flip, first reported by The Messenger, came two days after U.S. Senator Rick Scott, DeSantis’s predecessor as governor, announced his endorsement for Trump, and after Scott confirmed his choice on Saturday , then Florida Republicans roared.

“You may have noticed I supported President Trump,” Scott said, smiling. “I don’t think there’s any question in my mind. He’s a man who can really bring strength back to our country.”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Scott never mentioned DeSantis.

Another 2024 candidate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, drew criticism when he said Trump was bad for the country and his party with the burden of four pending impeachments.

“Go back to New Jersey!” Some workers shouted. Without yielding, Christie scolded his fellow Republicans: “Your anger against the truth is despicable.”

Trump was scheduled to conclude the session in a speech Saturday evening.

Despite their rivalry becoming more personal and raw in recent days, DeSantis did not mention Trump on stage. Offstage, the governor downplayed Florida’s latest show of support for the former president.

“This happens in these things,” he told reporters, flanked by top legislative leaders, Florida Lt. Gov. Janet Nunez and several sheriffs. “In other states we have the opposite. It’s a dynamic thing. Politicians do what they’re going to do.”

DeSantis and other candidates were signing qualifying paperwork Saturday for Florida’s March 2024 primary, which could prove crucial — but only if the governor or other candidates come first to reduce Trump’s strength in early nominating states. can do.

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on the 2016 presidential campaign of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, said, “Weakening DeSantis’s position in Florida is a clear objective of the Trump campaign.” “His whole message is based on the idea that he’s a fantastic governor. When Republican officials in Florida are choosing Trump over DeSantis, it really undermines the core spirit of DeSantis.”

This coming week, DeSantis will join several candidates in Miami for the third Republican debate. Trump will again not attend and will hold a competing event in the nearby suburb of Hialeah.

DeSantis was initially expected to be Trump’s top challenger after winning re-election as governor by a landslide last November. But DeSantis has struggled since launching his campaign in May and is now in second place. A Des Moines Register poll published Monday found her in a tie in Iowa with Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. Both remained at 16%, 27 percentage points behind the former president.

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event held at Trendsetter Engineering on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP

Trump has branded DeSantis disloyal for running against him, and the Trump campaign has been mocking DeSantis’ humor and interactions with voters. DeSantis has pointed to Trump’s mistakes and suggested that Trump no longer has the same energy as before.

Trump aides have made headlines by suggesting that DeSantis wear elevators in his shoes. DeSantis told Newsmax that if “Donald Trump can get the balls to come to a debate, I’ll put a shoe on my head.”

DeSantis’ super political action committee then began selling a set of golf balls with the inscription, “Ron DeSantis has a pair.” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung responded: “Ron DeSantis is so broke he needs to sell his balls to strangers to make rent and keep the lights on.”

The governor told reporters Saturday that he “just responded to their nonsense.” He dismissed the “trivialities” of the campaign as less important than the issues at stake. “We have a job to do,” he said. “We have a country to fight for.”

The reference to male anatomy in the campaign is reminiscent of another Floridian’s presidential bid against Trump. Rubio mocked Trump’s “small hands” in 2016 in response to Trump’s personal attacks. Rubio dropped out of the race after losing the Florida primary.

State party members gave Trump a symbolic victory in September when they voted against requiring Florida primary candidates to pledge to support the eventual nominee to run for office next March. Trump has refused to take the same pledge required of candidates to participate in national GOP debates.

Joe Gruters, a former state party chairman and one of the first Republican Florida lawmakers to endorse Trump, said he expected additional support from Florida officials, but he cautioned against risks for those who choose to run against DeSantis. Insisted because he would. Will remain the Governor for the next three years.

“It takes real courage for any member to turn around or come out publicly at this point,” he said, accusing DeSantis of being “vindictive” toward those who chose to support Trump. Is. “Many people are still afraid to go out.”

Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

