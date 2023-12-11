Trump's response to Biden, Mark Cuban's next move, cryptocurrency frenzy, and more: Top stories of the weekend you shouldn't miss

With another eventful weekend behind us, the news was dominated by political stories, business moves and cryptocurrency market trends. former President Donald Trump Made headlines again as an entrepreneur mark cuban, The cryptocurrency market experienced a mixed performance as polling data made for interesting political news.

Trump’s response to Biden and democracy

Former President Donald Trump refuted allegations that his potential 2024 presidential run could threaten American democracy in a meeting with the New York Young Republican Club. Instead, he hit back, accusing President Joe Biden of being the real threat to democratic principles. Trump criticized the Democratic Party and media outlets for what he claimed were hearsay against him and the Republican Party. Read the full article here.

Mark Cuban’s career change

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is making waves with recent career decisions that signal a significant change in his business activities. Cuban announced he was stepping down from Shark Tank, and news broke that he had sold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks basketball team to Sheldon Adelson’s family. Despite the sale, Cuban will continue to manage the team’s basketball operations and retain a minority stake. Read the full article here.

Trump’s decision on civil case testimony

In a surprise move, former President Donald Trump has decided not to testify in an ongoing civil fraud trial in New York. Trump announced his decision on his social media platform, Truth Social, and claimed that he had already testified. This happened because he was expected to defend himself against charges of fraudulently increasing the value of his properties. Read the full article here.

Cryptocurrency Market Trends

Major cryptocurrencies showed a mixed performance over the weekend. Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is undergoing a correction, while some altcoins experienced significant gains. Bitcoin’s rally temporarily halted, indicating traders are taking profits after a substantial surge over the past week. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETH/USD recorded a significant rise of 5%, reaching its highest price point since May 2022. Read the complete article here.

political polling data

In political news, the latest poll results indicate that President Joe Biden Trailing behind his predecessor Donald Trump. The latest Wall Street Journal poll found Biden trailing Trump by four percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head fight. The survey was based on responses from 1,500 registered voters conducted between November 29 and December 4. This is the first time that Trump has taken a lead over Biden in the Wall Street Journal survey. Read the full article here.

