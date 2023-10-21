Trump's lawyers want us to believe the key witness knows nothing

For years, a high-ranking accountant in the Trump Organization was the main person to ensure that the revised numbers reflected Donald Trump’s wealth as it appeared on paper.

But when he appeared as a witness in the former president’s bank fraud trial last week, the accountant’s purported finance expertise suddenly vanished into thin air.

Jeffrey McConkey, who recently retired as the company’s controller, has faced intense legal scrutiny in recent years.

in 2017, State investigators questioned him over how Trump misused his charity, which was eventually dissolved. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg used McConkey’s testimony to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud last year. And now, lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James are trying to use McConkey to prove that the Trump family committed bank fraud and that his business licenses from his real estate empire should be revoked and potentially His property should be taken away.

The irony of Trump is that his lawyers did not formally request a jury trial.

Now, McConkey is in a precarious position, as the Attorney General’s law enforcement efforts also directly target him. Along with his former boss, he is a defendant in James’ $250 million lawsuit, given that the accountant was the one who routinely tallied the appraised values ​​of dozens of Trump properties — many of which were deliberately inflated.

McConkey’s deep familiarity with the Trump Organization and its business strategies made it all the more surprising when, on Friday, Trump’s defense lawyers suddenly took the stance that McConkey didn’t really know what he was talking about. .

The shocking moment came when Andrew Amer, special litigation counsel to the attorney general, asked McConkey how the company’s documents showing rent payments to a high-end grocery chain at the Trump building at 40 Wall Street in Manhattan appeared to be fraudulent. .

“Can we agree, Mr. McConkey, that by adding the lease income from Dean and DeLuca to your valuation you have doubled Dean and DeLuca’s income?” Amer asked.

Defense attorney Jesus Suarez said, “Objection, your honor.” “Mr. McConkey is not a valuation expert. He is not presented as a valuation expert.”

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Angoron immediately rejected that objection, but the people present in the courtroom were not impressed by this ridiculous duel.

The idea that the Trump Organization’s longtime bean counter would be oblivious to the inner workings of real estate appraisals seemed unbelievable, given that documents presented at trial revealed that it included those appraisals in Trump’s annual financial statements. Was an important medium for compilation. Situation

That paperwork, which was signed by outside accountants from the firm MajorsUSA, was the reason financial institutions like Deutsche Bank and Ladder Capital gave Trump millions of dollars in loans. Those funds allowed his company to seal several major deals, including the purchase of the Doral golf course in South Florida and the acquisition of the Old Post Office in downtown Washington, which briefly became the Trump Hotel.

The inherently contradictory nature of Trump’s lawyers’ stance on McConkey underscores the sharp contrast in the ongoing bank fraud trial, where James is trying to strengthen a case on which a judge has already decided. There is merit in this, while Trump’s lawyers are opposing the very basis of the investigation. When investigators point to the spreadsheets, the defense either shrugs, appears confused, or claims the grossly inflated values ​​are merely differences.

Trump tried to end New York AG case before it even started

For days, state investigators have been uncovering how the Trump Organization fudged its numbers before turning the books over to Donald Bender, its outside accountant at MajorUSA. There, the firm will sign off on Trump’s personal financial statements and give them the appearance of authenticity. It was McConkey’s job to prepare spreadsheets that listed properties, associated bank account totals and estimated values.

Along with them, the AG’s office reviewed the way McConkey collected real estate development appraisals as part of his regular job as company controller. They repeatedly described how he appeared to use omissions to deceive the Mazzars and throw them off the scent of any impropriety.

Take, for example, Trump Park Avenue, a residential building located in an ultra high-end area east of Manhattan’s Central Park. When McConkey put together the numbers for a 32-story condo building, his original spreadsheet listed all the units with their offering prices and market values.

But McConkey admitted deliberately deleting that last column before sending it to Mazars — ensuring that the outside firm could only see the pie-in-the-sky prices requested by Trump, not market values ​​that reflected That’s how much someone would really pay for those luxury condos. ,

That sleight of hand added about $57 million to Trump’s fortune on paper, as McConkey acknowledged in court.

Then there’s the forested estate in the New York suburbs called Seven Springs, a failed development project that doubles as Trump’s Bruce Wayne-esque mansion just north of Gotham. Once again, McConkey played a central role in fudging the numbers, such that seven additional houses were given the green light for construction, increasing the total price by $161 million.

And once again, McConkey followed those calculations on the witness stand.

“Were you operating under the assumption when you made this assessment over these two years that approvals had been obtained, that all the necessary approvals had been obtained for these seven homes in Bedford?” Amer asked him.

Letitia James hits back after former president leaves court: ‘The Trump show is over’

“Looking at it right now, yes,” McConkey responded.

Some of the questionable math appears to come from Eric Trump, one of the former president’s sons, who has long served on the Trump Organization’s leadership team. McConkey testified that, after a telephone conversation with a Trump Company executive in 2013, the value of another section of Seven Springs increased from $25 million on paper to $101 million – even though they were not actually selling that property. Couldn’t do what he claimed.

“And by the way, they also told you that the project was put on hold, right?” Amer asked.

“Yes,” McConkey said.

“But you are still accounting for the profits from those 71 mid-rise units that were foreclosed on, as if they were immediately realized on June 30, 2013, correct?” Amer asked.

“Yes,” McConkey replied.

Sometimes, the ex-controller objected, saying that, in fact, there was another department. In fact In charge of coming up with asset values. But investigators continued to uncover spreadsheets and emails that either contained McConkey’s name or were created by him, highlighting his key role in ensuring that those numbers appeared in front of the right people to secure those bank loans.

at the halt, The accountant claimed to be ignorant of basic facts about another of Trump’s shady dealings regarding the Seven Springs property, even though it was his job as the company’s controller to oversee the Trump Organization’s books.

Trump doesn’t have enough cash to pay massive fraud damages: Michael Cohen

It details how Trump ultimately reduced his losses at Seven Springs: by creating a conservation easement on the property, essentially giving up development rights by dedicating the land to a nature preserve in exchange for tax breaks.

Although Trump inflated the tax exemption beyond belief by increasing the value of land there, McConkey claimed he did not even understand what was going on.

“What is being donated is development rights, correct?” Amer asked.

McConkey responded, “I’ll take you at your word.”

At the trial last week, McConkey revealed that he recently retired from the Trump Organization and received more than half of his $500,000 severance package. The details raised questions about his testimony that was reminiscent of the deal his direct boss, Allen Weisselberg, got when he testified in the company’s criminal tax fraud trial last year.

Although the judge in the current civil lawsuit has already determined that Trump, McConkey and Weisselberg were involved in bank fraud and that the business licenses should be revoked, the Attorney General still has a long way to go before declaring complete victory. Is. The trial is scheduled to last until the end of December

