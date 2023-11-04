Trump’s lawyers issue new sanctions order in NYC fraud case amid ongoing comments about court staff

NEW YORK — The judge hearing the Trump family’s fraud case laid out the real-world impact of Donald Trump’s ongoing verbal attacks in a new order barring his lawyers from having access to his “confidential communications” with his staff during the proceedings. Blocked from continuing to comment.

Judge Arthur Engoron threatened “severe sanctions” if he disobeyed, and questioned whether his ongoing comments about his clerk were rooted in mysogyny.

Angoron and his staff have been inundated with harassing and threatening hate mail, the Manhattan jurist wrote Friday.

“The threat of violence as a result of heated political rhetoric is real and well-documented. “Since the commencement of this bench trial, my chambers have been inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voice mails, emails, letters and packages,” Angoron wrote.

“The First Amendment right of the defendants and their attorneys to comment on my staff is outweighed by the need to protect them from threats and physical harm.”

The order came a day after Angoron questioned whether Chris Kiss’s repeated attacks on his clerk were based on misogyny — and hours after Trump’s lawyer filed a complaint about his relationship with his staffer. Speculation continued about.

Citing allegations of improper “partisan political contributions” by the clerk published in the right-wing outlet Breitbart, in which he acknowledged that he had not investigated himself, Kiese said Friday morning that he should go on the record about his suspicions, Arguing that “the whole world is watching.” He threatened to file a false case.

Angoron said the Trump team’s legal arguments have reached rock bottom.

“It is a shame that we have stooped to this level. I agree that the world is watching,” Judge Angoron said, pleading once again with Kissi to stop commenting on his staff.

The clerk sits on the bench with Angoron and takes an active role in advising him in the complex financial fraud case, as he did in the investigation ahead of the New York Attorney General’s September 2022 lawsuit against Trump’s real estate empire.

Trump has been fined $15,000 for twice violating an October 3 gag order due to a Truth Social post about the clerk of Congress that falsely said she was dating New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer. Was getting it done. The source of the Breitbart article cited on Friday is that he runs the Twitter account that first spread the rumor.

On Thursday, when Keese attacked the clerk for passing a note to Engron—asking if “it was about dinner”—the judge said she would issue a gag order involving the attorney if he did not leave the note. Will expand.

“Sometimes I think there might be some misogyny in the fact that you keep mentioning my female principal law clerk,” Angoron said, reiterating his concern for the safety of his staff. Death threats have been issued to New York officials involved in numerous Trump cases.

The judge said the gag order did not apply to his criticism, adding that Trump’s side “took advantage” of it.

Wrapping up nearly five and a half hours of testimony over two days, Eric Trump continued to deny responsibility for making fraudulent statements in business deals that inflated his father’s net worth.

“I wouldn’t sign anything that wasn’t accurate,” he testified Friday.

That testimony and correspondence about the appraisal displayed in court contradicted Eric’s claims that he had nothing to do with the pricing of the properties in his father’s portfolio. His denial was like that of his older brother, Don Jr., who testified before him.

The Trump sons, both executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, said that despite their senior roles, they should not be held responsible for inaccuracies in the records they certified.

Trump’s first-born brother, who spoke louder than his younger brother in court, placed the responsibility on the company’s internal and external accountants.

“The accountants worked on it,” Don Jr. told the court Wednesday. “That’s what we pay them to do.”

After Trump took the stand on Monday, Judge Angorone will finally hear from his daughter Ivanka Trump, who withdrew her appeal on Friday fighting a subpoena to testify. Ivanka was initially a defendant in the case, but was dismissed on appeal for time-barred claims.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to begin their defense case after Ivanka’s case ends. There are 127 witnesses on their list, but it is not clear whether they will call them all.

In a pre-trial ruling, Engron determined that Trump, his adult son, and former Trump Org executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConkey are liable for the AG’s top fraud claim. They found that they engaged in persistent fraud by lying about the billions in value of the company’s assets in statements submitted in deals from 2014 to 2021.

In the trial, which is entering its sixth week, after which Engoron will rule on the remaining six claims, the AG’s lawyers are making the case that Trump and his entourage illegally profited from deals with banks and lenders and gave Trump the land. Conspired to increase property values ​​for. A place on the Forbes Rich List.

The AG is seeking a court order to recover $250 million in “ill-gotten gains” and to permanently bar Trump and his co-defendants from serving as heads of the New York company. Angoron’s pre-trial ruling stripped him of the state certifications he needed to run a business, which is on hold pending the outcome of his appeal.

Angoron, an expert witness on Wednesday, estimated that financial institutions lost more than $168 million in interest due to the fraudulent numbers.

Trump, his children and former officials all deny wrongdoing. Among other arguments, he claimed that the value of a building is in the eye of the beholder.

Outside court, Eric spoke out against James and said his father was set to be sworn in on Monday.

“I know he’s very excited to be here and he thinks this is one of the most incredible injustices he’s ever seen,” Eric told reporters.

“We haven’t done anything wrong at all – we have a better company than they ever could have imagined.”

The case that threatens the future of Trump’s real estate empire is just one of a whirlwind facing the Republican frontrunner, who faces 91 felony counts in four criminal cases and multiple lawsuits.

On Friday, the former president got a narrow victory in his federal election interference case in Washington. The D.C. Court of Appeals temporarily halted Judge Tanya Chutkan’s order barring him from intimidating witnesses called to testify. The panel will hear arguments on November 20. Trump has vowed to take it to the US Supreme Court.

,

Source