November 30, 2023
Trump's ideas about the economy versus reality


Donald Trump’s latest Newsweek column claims he will stop inflation as soon as he is sworn in. But as one report points out, Trump’s economic policies are likely to lead to a “massive increase” in inflation. David Gura joins us to break it down.November. 30, 2023

