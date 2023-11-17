The judge in Trump’s civil fraud trial left no stone unturned in rejecting the defense’s mistrial bid.

Their decision criticizes Trump’s “irrelevant” and “nonsensical” evidence and arguments.

The judge threw his full support behind Trump’s favorite target in the case: the law clerk.

The judge in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York on Friday rejected defense lawyers’ bid for a mistrial, saying it was based on “irrelevant” and “nonsensical” arguments and evidence.

The six-page decision came two days after the defense asked that the trial be halted over claims that the judge and his chief law clerk were biased against them and that the law clerk was somehow biasing the case.

“As I have made clear throughout this trial, my decisions are mine, and mine alone,” New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron wrote in the decision.

The decision fact-checked claims the defense had made against the lead law clerk, Alison Greenfield, an attorney who is running for the judgeship herself and who sat just three feet from her seat to the judge’s right. Has played a vocal role in assisting Angoron over the years.

Trump’s side had accused Greenfield of being a partisan Democrat whose political campaign contributions exceeded the allowable individual donation of $500.

The judge said candidates for judicial office are allowed under state law to exceed that limit in contributing to their own campaigns and purchasing tickets to political functions.

State law grants “absolute unfettered right to consult with its law clerks in any manner, shape or form,” the judge said.

Greenfield has been a frequent public subject of Trump’s accusations and scorn, both online and in verbal comments, including right outside the courthouse doors on the days she attended the trial. This resulted in a limited restraining order and two findings of contempt of court.

On Thursday, a New York appellate judge temporarily lifted the gag order while a full appellate panel considers whether the gag violated the free-speech rights of Trump and his lawyers.

Trump’s lawyers did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

