Trump's fight in New York grows increasingly personal

The ongoing civil trial over former President Trump’s business practices appears to be causing consternation in New York City, where he built his business brand and achieved international fame.

Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination next year, is facing charges in Washington, D.C., over his efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election; for attempting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results in Georgia; in New York for an alleged secret money scheme to keep a case quiet; and for the possession and handling of classified materials after leaving the White House in Florida.

But it’s the New York fraud case, where prosecutors are alleging decades of fraud by Trump and his businesses, that the former president is taking particularly personally.

The case attacks Trump’s reputation as a savvy deal-maker and wealthy businessman, which helped propel him to a successful run for the White House in 2016. The case pits him against his longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, and has implicated his children, who have testified about the family company’s practices.

“It’s very clear that this is a very personal matter as it relates to his business and his family and his brand,” said Sean Spicer, who served as Trump’s White House press secretary.

Trump is the subject of a sweeping civil case in New York that accuses him and his businesses of fraud over decades. Judge Arthur Engoron already found Trump liable for fraud, ruling that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) proved the crux of his case.

But the attorney general’s office is seeking a $250 million financial penalty and a ban on Trump and his children from serving as officers or directors of New York companies as part of the lawsuit.

Although this case may not pose as significant a legal threat as the cases scheduled for trial in 2024, it is in some ways more personal.

It’s happening in New York City, where Trump grew up and built his brand in the real estate business. And he faces significant implications for the business that bears his family’s name and which has helped propel him to fame.

The matter may also be especially personal for Trump because of who is testifying against him.

Cohen — Trump’s longtime fixer adversary — took the stand in a high-profile appearance that put the two in the same room for the first time in years.

Trump testified in a highly contested session on Monday, and three of his adult children – Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump – also testified.

Throughout the trial, Trump complained on social media that his sons were being “persecuted in a political witch hunt” and at one point told the judge to “leave my kids alone.”

Trump complained on Wednesday that his “wonderful and beautiful daughter” was being brought in to testify after a failed attempt to avoid taking the stand.

And the Trump campaign issued a fundraising solicitation on Wednesday with the subject line: “They’re going after my family.”

“Nobody wants to see their kids go through this, and it was tough, but he’s very defiant and he took over the entire courtroom,” senior Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita told CBS News after Wednesday’s rally in Florida. took.”

The former president’s testimony included diatribes against the judge and prosecutors in the case, claims that the case against him is politically motivated, and a dig at Forbes magazine, an indication that Trump would be tempted by the magazine to drop him from its billionaire list. Were worried about removal.

Leaving the courtroom after his testimony, Trump indicated that he felt a personal responsibility to be there.

“We’re taking days and days, and weeks and weeks, and it goes on, and then you look at the outside world and what’s happening,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “But of course, they are getting their wish because I don’t need to be here most of the time. But I have to stay here because I want to stay here, because this is a scam.

Trump’s frustration was evident throughout the trial. He has exonerated James and Angoron on an almost daily basis since the trial began in October.

Trump wrote, “Angorone is an idiot who seeks to harm and defame me by continually sanctioning, fining and pursuing ‘Trump’, hurting my very good children, and interfering in the 2024 presidential election. doing work.” True social.

She has repeatedly called James, who is Black, a racist and argued that she is only targeting him to advance her political career.

Trump’s anger prompted Angoron to issue an order banning the former president from speaking about the judge’s staff. Trump was fined $5,000 for the violation.

Attacking the judges and prosecutors who handle his cases has become a common tactic for Trump, who has repeatedly called special counsel Jack Smith a “thug” as Smith oversees two federal cases against the former president. Trump has often portrayed himself as a victim of a corrupt system, even as charges have piled up in different jurisdictions, and the New York fraud trial has been no different.

While Trump could face far harsher legal consequences if found guilty in Washington, D.C., Georgia or Florida next year, the New York trial of the past several weeks is where he got hurt.

“The New York trial seems very offensive to Trump personally,” said Rob Stutzman, a California-based GOP strategist. “This is demonstrating that he is a fraud.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com