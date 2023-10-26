Trump's economic message is fool's gold for swing voters

Trump’s violent followers on January 6 were not particularly focused on continuing his “greatest economy ever.” Photo: Samuel Coram/Getty Images

Polling in the 2024 presidential race shows Donald Trump either ahead or in a close race with Joe Biden, largely because of his huge advantage on the economy. In part this is due to the residual effect of rising consumer and housing prices which may have subsided but has not been forgotten. But it’s also because many voters have positive memories of how the economy performed when Trump was in office (especially if they had to deal with the COVID pandemic during his final year as president). Gets a mulligan for what happened during). as Philip Bump of Washington Post An article on the various elements of Trump’s appeal states, the 45th President’s claim to have the “greatest economy ever” is a central part of his 2024 campaign message.

But relying on new data from the Public Religion Research Institute, Bump also makes the important point that the economy is not the primary focus of voters at the center of Trump’s MAGA base:

respondents [to the PRRI survey] They were asked whether they preferred a presidential candidate who was best at managing the economy or who was best able to “protect and preserve American culture and the American way of life.” , Republicans – and especially those who most trust Fox News and fringe-right television news channels – chose a presidential candidate willing to “preserve American culture.”

Furthermore, nearly three-quarters of Republicans agreed that “Since the 1950s, American culture and lifestyle have changed mostly for the worse.” This is at the heart of the entire MAGA proposal, which has nothing to do with the ups and downs of the economy over the last few years. The culture-war-focused GOP’s indifference toward Trump’s chaos is made sense by another PRRI finding that Bump highlighted:

Respondents were also asked a question that gauged support for non-democratic or autocratic deployments of power: Does the country need a leader willing to “break some rules” given how far out of whack things have become? Most people did not agree with this idea. Nearly half of Republicans did so, about 20 percentage points more than Democrats. Among those who most trusted Fox News and fringe-right news sources, most agreed that a rule-breaking leader might be the recipe. Pay attention to correlation. Those who prefer a presidential candidate who is best at fighting for American culture are more likely to say that a leader should be allowed to break some rules to get America back on track.

It’s no secret that MAGA devotees think Trump is the kind of tough, uncompromising, rule-breaking leader he is. It’s no wonder they are so loyal to him, despite his erratic ways. Moreover, their loyalty allows the Trump campaign to broadcast a non-culture-war message to swing voters most concerned with the economy, Bump notes:

It also provides a different lens to their focus on the economy. He knows he has the support of voters who focus primarily on protecting American culture – a vague, fraught goal. So he’s making a case in front of everyone else.

To put it crudely, Trump is offering a shiny distraction to woo 2024 voters who might be expected to have a problem with his authoritarian tendencies and deeply reactionary positions on cultural matters. Do you have a problem with racism, forced births, homophobia, or the old fascist flavor of armed violence against troublesome people? Here’s some money for you, generated by the “greatest economy ever”!

From this perspective, Trump’s economic message is a bribe to look the other way toward policies and conduct that might otherwise disenchant voters attracted to the fool’s gold of a supposedly booming economy. This is a big part of the coalition he is trying to assemble and despite many concerns he could win.

