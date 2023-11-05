NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has testified in court as a football owner, casino builder and airline buyer. He bragged in a statement that he saved “millions of lives” by preventing nuclear war as president. Other times, he became concerned about the dangers of thrown fruit.

Haunted by decades of trials and legal disputes, Trump is now ready to reprise his role as a witness in extraordinary circumstances: as a former Republican president fighting to save the real estate empire that built him. Took him to stardom and the White House.

Trump is set to testify in his New York civil fraud trial on Monday, taking the stand in a deeply personal case that is central to his image as a successful businessman and threatens to lead to him losing control of major properties like Trump Tower . His highly anticipated testimony in the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James follows the testimony of her eldest sons, Trump Organization executives Eric and Donald Trump Jr., who testified last week. His eldest daughter Ivanka is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

As court ended on Friday, a state lawyer teased the former president’s appearance. Asked who would testify Monday, Andrew Amer told the judge: “The only witness will be Donald J. Trump.”

Trump has testified in court in at least eight trials since 1986, according to an Associated Press review of court records and news coverage. He has also been questioned under oath in more than a dozen depositions and regulatory hearings.

In 1985, he was subpoenaed to testify before Congress as owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and testified on behalf of attorney and friend Roy Cohn in a state disciplinary hearing, which led to Cohn’s dismissal. . Early in his flamboyant personality, in 1986, Trump told New Jersey’s Casino Commission that plans for a highway overpass near one of his casinos “would be a disaster. It would be a catastrophe.”

Those testimonies, captured in thousands of pages of transcripts and some on videotape, offer an indication of what kind of approach Trump might take when he testifies in Manhattan.

They draw clear parallels between Trump as a witness and Trump as a president and current candidate for office. His rhetorical style in legal proceedings over the years echoes his political savvy: a mixture of arrogance, charm, defensiveness, aggression, sharp language, and deflection. He has been combative and boastful, but sometimes vague and prone to being evasive or dismissive.

Testifying in the USFL’s antitrust suit against the NFL in 1986, Trump condemned allegations that he had spied on NFL officials in one of his hotels, calling the claim “so misinterpreted it’s disgusting.”

In 1988, when he sought to buy Eastern Air Lines’ Northeast Shuttle service, Trump performed charismatically, flashing a wide smile at the judge’s female law clerks and the bailiff during a break during his testimony at a federal court hearing. Shake hands with. Washington. Trump testified that his $365 million purchase, which was later approved, would be a “big boost to morale” for employees.

On the stand in a boxing-related case in 1990, Trump described a Mike Tyson fight planned for one of his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey as “one of the greatest rematches you’ll ever have.” Faced with two men accusing him of ousting him from a riverboat gambling project, Trump feigned ignorance, testifying in 1999: “I was shocked by this whole affair. I didn’t know who these people were.”

Trump was called on the witness stand in the New York case last month to explain comments he made outside court, in which the judge said he violated a limited restraining order.

Previously, he last testified in a courtroom in 2013, two years before launching his victorious presidential campaign. An 87-year-old suburban Chicago widower was suing them over changes to the contract terms of a hotel and condominium tower he had purchased as an investment. As his testimony progressed, Trump became more agitated, at one point raising his arms and shouting: “And then he sued me. this is incredible!”

Chicago attorney Shelley Culvin cross-examined Trump on behalf of plaintiff Jacqueline Goldberg. He said the feeling of Trump’s testimony inside the federal courthouse in Chicago was an echo of the painful ups and downs later seen at campaign rallies and on TV.

“His demeanor was at first calm, and then argumentative, defensive, off-topic, lecturing. Exactly what he does today,” Culwin said in an interview.

“Based on my experience with him, you’re better off asking extremely tough questions with supporting documentation so he doesn’t get sidetracked,” Culvin said. “I’ll go up to the judge and warn him before he even comes to the stand: ‘Mr. “Trump, this is not a political campaign. These people, you are not trying to get their vote. This is a judicial proceeding.”

Goldberg lost to Trump but said she did not regret suing him, testifying: “Someone had to stand up to him.” He died in August at the age of 97.

Trump has attended seven days of the New York trial, quietly studying witnesses from the defense table, while also attacking the case, the judge and state attorneys in front of TV cameras in the hallway. He has called the case a “sham”, a “scam” and “a continuation of the biggest witch hunt ever”.

Opinionating about the case on social media, he is as thrilled with what he calls “Perry Mason” moments of the trial – testimony and arguments he feels helped his side – as he is with the classic TV courtroom drama. Pay tribute.

In 1990, Trump testified in a losing effort in a lawsuit over his company’s failure to make pension contributions on behalf of approximately 200 undocumented Polish workers hired to demolish a building to make way for Trump Tower. Gave. A year later, he was in court again in Manhattan, testifying against a man who claimed he had a contract to develop Trump’s board game and the profits from “Trump: The Game.” 25% was outstanding.

Trump won a second lawsuit in 2005, where he testified that a construction company had “offended” him by overcharging him $1.5 million for work on a golf course in Westchester County, New York.

Trump’s current New York trial hinges partly on how involved he and other Trump Organization officials were in appraising his properties and calculating his wealth for the annual financial statements that banks, insurers and others file. were given to make deals and secure financing.

James alleged that the statements inflated Trump’s net worth by billions of dollars, causing lenders to see him as a more worthy credit risk and allowing him to receive better interest and insurance rates. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testified that they relied on an outside accounting firm and the Trump Organization’s finance team to prepare the statements and that they assumed those statements were accurate.

Trump testified in a deposition in a case in April that he never felt his financial statements would be “taken very seriously,” and a disclaimer on them warned people doing business with him to do their homework. Was.

He insisted the banks that James alleged had defrauded him of inflated valuations suffered no losses, got paid in their deals and “have no complaints to date.” Trump condemned the lawsuit as a “terrible thing” and told James and his staff, “You don’t have a case.”

Before trial, the judge ruled that the statements were fraudulent. He proposed a punishment that would hand control of some of Trump’s companies to a court-appointed receiver. An appeals court has put a stay on that for now.

The non-jury trial, now in its second month, involves allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsification of business records. James, who is suing Trump, his company and top executives including his eldest sons, is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on the defendants doing business in New York.

When questioned in the past about his business and financial dealings, Trump has sometimes deflected responsibility and blame. In a statement on a failed Florida condominium project in 2013, Trump blamed an employee for filing paperwork saying he was developing a project when, in fact, he was not.

“I have a lady who does that,” he said. He then began to analyze the wording on the issue and said: “But you know, development, the word develop, it can be used in many different contexts.”

Another denial in Trump’s statement is his incredulity that he would be taken so seriously for publicizing his real estate projects.

“You always want to make the best possible investment that you can on a property,” Trump said in December 2007 while testifying at his trial against a reporter who accused him of underestimating Trump’s wealth. Was. “No different than any other real estate developer, no different than any other businessman, no different than any politician.”

Trump’s nervous tendencies will certainly come to the fore on Monday. He and his company are accused of using various methods to increase the values ​​of their properties and maximize results. For years, he described his Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan as three times larger than its actual size. He now claims his financial statements undersold his assets and that his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is worth more than $1 billion.

Trump is portraying the civil fraud case and his four criminal counts as a scale of political harassment designed to disrupt his candidacy as the 2024 Republican front-runner for president. He has referenced his political positions in prior legal settings, including in 2016 testimony when he mentioned without prompting how he had defeated his Republican primary opponents.

“I obviously have credibility because now, as it turns out, I’ve become the Republican nominee, we have a total of 17 people who were mostly senators and governors, highly respected people. So it’s not, you know, like I said anything that could be that bad,” he said.

In his April statement, Trump quietly described the presidency as “the most important job in the world” before bragging about saving lives by stopping North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un from launching a nuclear attack.

In an October 2021 statement, Trump talked about weapons of a different kind, warning of the dangers posed by tomatoes and other fruits that he feared would be thrown at him on the campaign stage.

He said, “You get affected by the fruit of it – no, it’s a very violent thing.” Trump was testifying in connection with a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who said they were abused by his personal security guards when he was running in 2015.

Trump was asked about a rally in which he told the crowd: “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, just beat the crap out of them, would you do that?”

“It was said jokingly. Maybe buy, you know, there’s a little bit of truth in it,” Trump said of his remarks.

“This is a very dangerous thing. You can get killed by those things,” he warned. “I wanted people to be prepared because we were put on alert that they were going to bear fruit. And some fruits are even worse – tomatoes are bad anyway. But it is very dangerous.”

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

