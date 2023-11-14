More news emerged yesterday about Donald Trump’s crumbling business empire. After launching its own social media platform, Truth Social, in early 2022, new filings show it lost nearly $73 million in net sales.

The financial disclosure form was created by Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC). It is a merger partner with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Trump launched TMTG in 2021, claiming it would rival tech giants like Facebook.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to pick up the story. Filing reveals Truth Social due in 2022 lost $50 million and made net sales of only $1.4 million. It fared slightly better this year, with sales of $2.3 million, but has again lost $23 million so far.

Ouch.

Trump’s stake in Truth Social is believed to be worth around $5-$25 million

It doesn’t take any business talent to deal with a difficult situation. It is written in the filing itself, “[Trump Media & Technology Group’s] The independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that TMTG’s financial condition casts substantial doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

The merger between TMTG and DWAC has not yet been completed. DWAC says that if Truth Social doesn’t start generating a lot of money quickly, the merger will fail.

The merger would have provided Truth Social with a much-needed injection of cash. If this does not happen then TMTG may be closed.

If Truth Social ever had a chance to prosper, it suffered a setback when Elon Musk took over Twitter (which was renamed X) a year ago. The Tesla boss later allowed back in several extremist celebrities and MAGA voices who had previously been banned. He even reactivated Donald Trump’s account, although the former president has only used it to post one tweet.

The launch of Meta’s threads may have affected Truth Social as well. People in the Biden administration have started posting on it, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and parts of Biden’s campaign team. There was no possibility of him coming to Truth Social.

legal crisis

For those keeping track of Donald Trump’s legal troubles, there were more developments yesterday.

Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis is now cooperating with prosecutors, after pleading guilty last month to her role in an effort to overturn the election results in Georgia. In an interview, he told them that at the end of 2020, the then-President did not plan to leave the White House “under any circumstances.”

EXCLUSIVE: ABC News has obtained video of Georgia prosecutors’ interview with former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, in which Ellis tells them she was personally informed by a top Trump adviser that Trump was “leaving” the White House. Were not the ones – despite losing the 2020 elections… pic.twitter.com/J9c4bm9cbZ – ABC News (@ABC) 13 November 2023

Ellis recalled a conversation he had with former White House official Dan Scavino just before Christmas 2020.

He “stressed to her that I felt the claim and the ability to challenge the election results was essentially gone.”

“He [Scavino] Said, ‘Boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. “We’re going to stay in power,” Ellis said. “And I told him, ‘Well, it doesn’t work that way, you know.’ And they said, ‘We don’t care.’

Undoubtedly, Trump will be forced to leave the White House next January to make way for Joe Biden.

Attorney General Letitia James takes aim at Don Jr.

Meanwhile, Trump’s defense team began its arguments in Manhattan yesterday. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Returned to the stand. He spent most of his time convincing the court that his father was a real estate expert with a profitable business and a unique portfolio of properties.

He spent an hour presenting a slide show on the history of the Trump Organization and its accomplishments.

Donald Trump Sr., sons Don Jr. and Eric, along with the Trump Organization, face charges of inflating the value of properties to obtain loans (which they deny).

One person who was not impressed by Junior’s slideshow was New York State Attorney General Letitia James. She posted a disappointing video response on X. see below.

Today, Donald Trump Jr. stepped out to defend his family’s fraud. Rather than respond to any legal claims against him and his family, Trump Jr. spent his time talking through photos of Trump properties. He did not raise a single issue to refute our case against him.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7s1tEoPc9y – NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) 14 November 2023

Source: www.queerty.com