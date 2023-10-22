Trump’s campaign cash infusion loomed large over his GOP rivals. Here are the key third-quarter fundraising takeaways

By Brian Slodysko – The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is defeating his Republican presidential rivals in the campaign fundraising race, putting other White House candidates in an uncomfortable position before the first votes are cast in January.

Those who have amassed a nest egg will have ample resources for the foreseeable future, while those who have not will face difficult choices in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Here are some findings from recently released campaign finance disclosures covering the third quarter:

let’s be real

Trump’s political campaign has spent at least $20 million this year on legal expenses stemming from the vast set of court cases and lawsuits faced by the former president and his allies. This is a huge outlay of cash, enough to sink even a generously financed campaign.

People are also reading…

Yet as the GOP presidential contest enters a critical make-or-break phase before voting begins early next year, the latest campaign finance disclosures show that Trump still has the edge over his top rivals. There is more money in comparison.

The amount of cash a candidate has reserved provides a window into the health of their campaign. Those with sufficient funds will have the money needed to organize events, run TV commercials, and communicate with voters. Those who lack it are sure to struggle.

But the stark disparity between Trump, whose presidential campaign had $37.5 million at the end of September, and his rivals such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott speaks to a broader reality. In the race: Trump has to lose and his rivals have both limited time and limited means to turn it around.

The fallout from Trump has been sharp. This led some candidates to send repeated and sometimes desperate pleas.

“Did you know that every new member who donates to Team DeSantis gets their own bumper sticker as a welcome gift? Deposit $5 or more today,” read a text message solicitation sent last month.

palmetto rivalry

When Tim Scott entered the Republican presidential race, he was in an enviable position, boasting a war chest of $21.9 million earned over the years from his prominent position in the Senate.

Things were less good for his home state rival Haley. Once Accountant raised $8.3 million last April, but relied on accounting gimmicks to falsely inflate its fundraising success by several million dollars in a press release.

Now the tables have turned.

Haley entered October with somewhat of a fundraising tailwind after doubling the money in her campaign account over the past three months to $11.5 million, thanks in part to strong debate performances that led to contributions There was a flood.

Meanwhile, Scott has so far failed to catch the squandering of cash. This also includes $14 million spent on advertising, according to data from ad tracking firm Ad Impact. And they had $13.3 million at the end of September — down from $21 million at the start of the quarter.

The big-spending super PAC that supports him — a group that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, as long as they coordinate with Scott — also canceled millions of dollars in TV reservations planned for the fall. done.

DeSantis

Like Scott, DeSantis has also squandered vast amounts of money. The Florida governor entered the race with high expectations and $20 million in cash.

But his campaign, which was designed to convey the image of a leading man, soon succumbed to reality. DeSantis cut staff and expenses, including more than 100 salaried employees, a large security detail and luxury travel, after spending $8 million during the initial six-week period.

Although he continues to raise respectable sums, he is still spending almost as much as he takes in. It had $12.3 million left at the end of the quarter.

One variable is his super PAC, Never Back Down, which DeSantis’ political campaign added with leftover money from his 2022 gubernatorial campaign. The group will not have to disclose its finances until later.

with mike pence

Mike Pence was always going to face an uphill climb in the face of a Republican presidency dominated by Trump, the man for whom he served as a loyal vice president for four years.

His disappointing fundraising did not help.

Pence entered bankruptcy in October with $1.1 million in cash and $621,000 in debt. That came after Pence, who is not independently wealthy, lent $150,000 of his own money to the campaign in July, records show.

The rate at which it has spent cash is not sustainable without a large inflow of cash. Although Pence has raised about $4.5 million since entering the race, he has spent $3.4 million.

Their spending offers a glimpse of a campaign taking off at the grassroots level. Postage and printing were their largest expense, costing $1.4 million. The trip cost him $207,000. Records show that advertising and media production – which well-financed campaigns rely on to get their message across – contributed about $80,000.

It hasn’t been all bad for Pence, who had some tumultuous moments at the GOP debate in August. They came at the expense of Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech financier and conservative genius whose criticisms of “woke” politics have attracted attention.

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie,” Pence said during one memorable exchange.

The problem for Pence is that it is very difficult for him to reach the next stage of the debate. The Republican National Committee uses candidates’ ability to raise money from grassroots donors as a metric for qualifying — and it has raised the threshold for the next one.

biden his time

While contenders in the Republican field are talking about raising $10 million or $20 million, President Joe Biden has repeatedly touted totals that are far higher, such as the $71 million his campaign says he has raised since July.

Welcome to one of the benefits of power.

As leader of his party, Biden has been able to raise vast amounts of money through a joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee and all 50 state party committees. Under that arrangement, a single donor could send a check for about $1 million.

Meanwhile, Republicans competing for the GOP nod are on their own without this strategic advantage. Under federal campaign finance laws, his donation limit is $3,300 per donor for the primary, although this will change once the nominee is selected and they can raise money together with the party.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Be the first to know

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Source: www.bing.com