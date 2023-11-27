Trump, who destroyed Roe, thinks he can run as 'moderate' on abortion in 2024

The man who essentially ended the federal right to abortion thinks he can now run for president in 2024 as a “liberal” on the issue.

In recent weeks, according to two people familiar with the matter, Donald Trump has commented privately that many anti-abortion leaders — people who spent the last year pressuring him to enact tougher national bans — now They have no “force” to exert pressure. To make him do anything.

Despite his very public pressure campaign for abortion bans, the former president insists that they would all agree and would soon support them – with or without specific policy promises – largely because they have. There’s nowhere else to turn. One of the sources says Trump has also mocked some “disloyal” and “out of touch” leaders in the movement for tacitly supporting Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who has been attacking the party. Have failed to loosen Trump’s grip.

According to two sources and other Trump aides and associates familiar with the situation, Trump and his team are looking toward the primary for a general-election fight against President Joe Biden — and they think they can somehow defeat the former president as a perceived ” Could run “moderate on abortion” (as three sources put it), at least compared to the majority of the 2024 Republican field. For months, sources say Rolling stoneTrump and some of his closest aides — such as top campaign adviser Susie Wills — plan to position themselves for the former president in a way that “will make both Republicans and Democrats very happy,” as Trump likes to say.

Such a premise seems ridiculous at first sight. “It’s a complete joke,” says Pat Dennis, president of the Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century. Highlighting the absurdity of the idea, Dennis points to the fact that Trump, at this time, is campaigning in Iowa. Running advertisements and taking credit for the destruction. Roe vs. Wade.

In the ads, Trump calls himself “the most pro-life president in history” — a claim that accurately characterizes the former president’s anti-abortion track record: appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned landmark decisions. Will play an important role in repairing, restoring and restoring. Expanding the global gag rule, and stripping Planned Parenthood of Title X funding, among other decisions.

When Trump was in office, and years ago Roe deer History was made, he and his White House also supported a 20-week abortion ban. His softer rhetorical approach these days reflects a broader pattern of Trump’s triangulation on certain issues to attract more libertarian-leaning voters and independents, even if his equations are weak. For example, during the 2016 campaign, Trump began trying to brand himself as a different kind of Republican, moving away from conservative dogma by demanding spending cuts and expanding the use of widely popular entitlement programs. Will protect. However, while president, Trump has said he is willing to cut federal rights, even Medicare. At the end of his term, some of his most senior administration officials planned major spending cuts. after Re-election, when Trump will be less politically vulnerable.

But the political outcome from the end Roe deer Has been disastrous for the GOP. Nationwide, Republicans performed dramatically worse in both the 2022 and 2023 elections; All seven times since then abortion has been directly on the ballot. DobbsMost voters – even in conservative states like Kansas and Kentucky – have voted either against restrictions or in favor of expanded protections. Trump realizes that he will have to contest elections against Biden Dobbs The decision hanging around his neck has prompted the former president and his senior staff to vacillate — particularly on borders and the federal ban — in a way that has angered anti-abortion organizers, who fear Trump caving in to their demands. Were expecting support.

For more than a year, anti-abortion groups have been publicly and aggressively pressuring Trump — withdrawing their support, spending lots of money Appreciation at his rivals, even picketing outside their events — all in an effort to force the former president to make a more full commitment to pursuing his anti-abortion agenda when he returns to the Oval Office. At a minimum, these activists want the former president to support a 15-week national ban on abortion if it helps get him back into the White House.

A year ago, Students for Life of America President Kristen Hawkins strongly criticized Trump, saying he and his group were “not looking for bipartisanship in the people we support.” “We understand that we are at the beginning of the fight, not the end.” Live Action founder Leela Rose told Rolling stone At the time: “Pro-life voters will not take a back seat or be treated like a second-class constituency…[We] There is a powerful bloc, and we demand more than mere lip service… The candidate who takes the boldest stance in protecting our country’s most vulnerable must earn the pro-life vote.’

But that was then — when Trumpism’s humiliating rejection during the 2022 midterms and the projected strength of a DeSantis 2024 run made the former president look vulnerable anew. (Representatives for Students for Life and Live Action did not respond.) Rolling stoneRequest for comment.)

These days, instead of making concessions, Trump and his advisers are now bragging that they not only garnered enough support to win the primaries in a cake walk — they did so while trumpeting abortion fundamentalists. “The [anti-abortion] Activists who thought they could force Donald Trump to commit political suicide were very wrong,’ explains a Republican close to Trump’s re-election campaign Rolling stone, “These were all or nothing type people who needed to realize they didn’t need them. They need him.”

In recent months, Trump has argued to confidants and key aides that “even Republican” voters generally don’t want national restrictions, based on polling showing them, two sources say. Is. She criticized not only her but also some conservative activists for pressuring Republican candidates to be too “extreme” on the issue, which scared away suburban female voters.

Publicly, he has called Gov. DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban in Florida a “terrible mistake.”

Trump’s strategy appears to be to promise to remain pro-life if re-elected, but avoid endorsing policies like a national ban in 2024 — and hopefully just enough Voters do not pay attention to this terrible triangulation.

“This defies the reality that Donald Trump and his advisers are greenlighting ads promoting Trump’s role in the assassination roe vs wade While millions of women in 21 states live every day under laws that severely restrict access to abortion — and yet they have a strategy for softening their position on that same issue? Biden campaign spokesman Seth Schuster said in a statement Rolling stone, “Nobody is buying it, and it clearly won’t work. Donald Trump focused his first term on taking away fundamental freedoms from millions of women, and he did it — and now he’ll be living with the consequences next November.

It remains to be seen how many people on both sides of the aisle will buy what Trump is selling. When Trump first announced his candidacy more than a year ago, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the nation’s largest and most powerful anti-abortion organizations, was not quick to promote Trump. Instead, the group issued a statement calling on the former president to outline his “pro-life stance” and post-Dobbs platform. The SBA has since announced that it will not endorse any candidate who does not support the 15-week ban.

Theoretically, this would also include Trump, who has refused to make such a declaration. But the group is hardly backing down from the former president. Mary Owens, spokeswoman for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, says, “We are grateful that former President Trump was the most pro-life president ever, as he actively reminded voters through his recent pro-life ads. Had given.” organization, she explains Rolling stone“Believes it will take more than 18 months to create a culture of life in this country.”

Owens did not answer specific questions about whether anyone in the organization had meetings with the former president or his team trying to steer him toward a 15-week national ban or whether the group supports Trump. If he refuses to support such a ban. The group has announced that it will not endorse House or Senate candidates who do not support the 15-week ban.

Instead, in a statement Rolling stoneSBA Pro-Life America sought to highlight the contradiction between Trump and his general election opponent – ​​proving the Trump campaign’s argument: “Just as former President Trump exposed Hillary Clinton’s abortion extremism to voters in 2016, did, we urge them to do the same in 2024. We must not forget who the real extremists on abortion are.

The Trump campaign, for its part, cited the former president’s praise of the SBA in a statement of its own. Spokesman Steven Cheung said the former president “has given the movement’s leaders negotiating power they never had before and his actions have no parallel.” “During these unprecedented successes, President Trump has always advised Republicans that they must learn to talk the right way on this important issue and reminded voters that it is the Democrats who are the extremists, not the Republicans. Despite attempts to portray it that way.”

During his tenure in the White House, Trump sometimes made it clear to anti-abortion allies why he was not as engaged in rhetoric as many of them. Last year, Robert Jeffress, pastor of a Dallas megachurch and Trump’s faith adviser for years, relayed a conversation he had with Trump at the White House shortly after the 2020 Republican National Convention.

According to Jeffress, the then-President said that many Americans had “nuanced opinions on this topic.” He said the American people are conflicted on the issue, and polls indicate that there are Americans who object to abortion on demand, but do not agree on a complete ban; Most Americans are somewhere in the middle.

Jeffress added: “I believe ‘this is a difficult issue’ were his exact words.”

Pastor explains Rolling stone He recently spoke to the former president on the issue, saying, “When I was on the phone with President Trump on this issue a few months ago, I agreed with him that the Republican loss was due to the extremist stance on this issue. And that was the right strategy. Of course, he’s still very, very pro-life, but it’s not going to do him or the movement any good to pretend that he should be campaigning on a six-week ban, as others have. has done it.”

Jeffress adds, “He’s going to be the Republican nominee to take on Joe Biden… and anyone who thought they could force Donald Trump to do or say anything on this important issue is clearly Doesn’t know Donald Trump at all.”

