Trump visits Manhattan court to condemn NYAG case, praises appellate ruling in his favor

Former President Trump called the non-jury New York civil lawsuit against him and his business “weaponizing justice”, and again called the proceedings and lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James “election interference”.

Trump appeared in court on Thursday, days before he is expected to take the stand for the second time in the trial on Monday.

Trump responded Thursday morning to testimony from a defense expert witness, New York University accounting professor Eli Bartow, who reviewed Trump’s financial statements in the case and said he found no evidence of accounting fraud.

Trump demands jury, says New York AG has no case in heated testimony

Bartov testified that Trump’s financial statements did not violate accounting principles, and he suggested that anything problematic – such as a large year-to-year jump in the appraised value of his Trump Tower penthouse – was simply an error. .

Former President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom for lunch during his civil fraud trial at the New York State Supreme Court on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Bartov testified, “My main conclusion is that there is no evidence of any accounting fraud.” Trump’s financial statements, he said, “were not materially misrepresented.”

Trump responded to that testimony during a court break, saying Bartov is a “highly respected individual.”

“I don’t know him, but he’s an expert witness. And he didn’t find any kind of fraud. He didn’t find any kind of accounting fraud,” Trump said. “And like everybody else, they said, what are we doing here? What are we doing here? This is a political witch hunt. This is meant to influence the election. This also comes from the White House. This is just A state doesn’t have a case because the White House is controlling the district attorneys.”

Trump, Judge Angorone trade jabs during former president’s testimony in civil trial stemming from NYAG lawsuit

“This case should go away. This case should never have been brought,” Trump said.

The former President, again, described the case as “the weaponization of justice.”

“This is something that no one has ever seen to this extent, it’s called election interference,” Trump said. “It’s a sad day for our country if things like this can happen.”

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential front-runner said: “I’m sitting on the court instead of being in Iowa where I should be, even though I’m leading by about 40 points.”

Attorney General Letitia James speaks outside the New York Supreme Court before the trial of former President Donald Trump on October 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Brittany Newman)

Meanwhile, during his time in court Thursday, the New York state appeals court on Thursday affirmed an October ruling that had blocked the dissolution of the Trump Organization until the trial is completed.

In October the New York Appellate Division temporarily halted the dissolution of some of the former president’s most valuable assets amid a civil fraud lawsuit.

Deutsche Bank sought ‘whale’ of its client in Trump, got benefit from the relationship, former executive testified

That ruling blocks a pre-trial ruling handed down in September by Judge Arthur Engoron, who found that Trump and his family business had committed fraud. That order stripped the Trump family of some properties, such as Trump Tower and 40 Wall St.

Trump, who appeared in Manhattan court on Thursday, said the decision was a victory for business.

Justice Arthur Engoron will preside over the Trump Organization’s civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court on November 13, 2023. (Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Appellate Division, New York State, gave us a very good decision,” he said. “Appreciate it. I think the country appreciates it.”

Trump added, “Businesses are keeping an eye on this issue. No business will go back to New York. No business, frankly, will stay in New York. A lot of businesses are talking about leaving New York.”

The lawsuit, which is being headed by Angoron, stems from James’ lawsuit against Trump, his family and their businesses. James accused Trump of exaggerating his financial statements and defrauding banks.

A Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital that James filed a lawsuit against Trump “under the consumer protection law that denies the right to a jury.”

“There was never an option to choose a jury trial,” the spokesperson said. “It is unfortunate that a jury will not be able to hear how absurd the merits of this case are and conclude that no wrongdoing ever occurred.”

Trump and his family have denied any wrongdoing. The former president has repeatedly said that his wealth was actually undervalued. Trump has repeatedly said that there were disclaimers in his financial statements, which requested that the numbers be evaluated by banks.

Maria Paronich and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

